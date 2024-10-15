Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After falling at home a fortnight ago, Mayra Gómez Kemp was forced to cancel appearing at an event.

Sur in English reported that “According to what Mayra said on television a few days ago, she was admitted to hospital after falling out of bed. Living alone since the death of her husband, Alberto Bercos, in 2021, she was unable to get up on her own, so she remained stranded on the floor for up to 20 hours, until a neighbour discovered her.”

According to reports, Mayra had to be rescued by firefighters and after they gained access to her home, Mayra was rushed to hospital, but was reportedly later discharged.

Mayra Gómez Kemp was born in Cuba but her family settled in Miami when she was a child after they had fled the Castro regime after the revolution. Although she studied journalism in the States, it wasn’t until she moved to Spain that her television career thrived.

Before working in television, Mayra was a singer and along with María Durán and Beatriz Escudero was part of a group, the Trío Acuario. After leaving the group in 1978, she worked as a solo artist and acted in a musical film. She appeared as a television presenter on 625 líneas and then took over from Kiko Ledgbard on the quiz show, One, two, three.

Mayra Gómez Kemp was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2009 and at first was left unable to speak after surgery. However, she was able to recover thanks to the help of speech therapists.

In 2012, she was diagnosed with throat cancer but overcame it and previously said: "It is a disease that is more common than you think, although in my case it was doubly cruel because it not only threatened my life, but also the way in which I had it. And I tell it with the utmost honesty so that if anyone has gone through or is going through it, they can see that they are not the only one. It is important to know that you are not alone.”

Bibiana Fernandez paid tribute to Mayra Gómez Kemp on Instagram and said: “Sadness for the departure of a brave woman pioneer of those who broke glass ceilings, after fighting and winning a thousand battles. Mayra Gomez Kemp, in the photo two accompanied by her and other great ones, some are missing.”