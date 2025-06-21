Dr Eva Orsmond who bought a hotel with her husband in Portugal, is returning to Ireland to live.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV star Dr Eva Orsmond has spoken about ending her marriage after 27 years. She and her husband Wyatt bought a hotel in Portugal in 2017 but she is leaving both the business and her marriage. She told the Irish Daily Mail that “I am delighted. It is a huge stress relief because I have been cutting myself very thin with Portugal and the clinic here.

"Sometimes the dreams don't work out the way we thought, and I think it's also really important to have the emotional intelligence to let go when you can actually see that something is not serving its purpose."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Eva Orsmond also said: “It's not that Portugal didn't work out. It just didn't work out with me and Wyatt, you know? I think I'm very lucky to have had the courage to put an end to it."

TV star Dr Eva Orsmond has ended her marriage after 27 years. Photo: drevasclinics/Instagram | Photo: drevasclinics/Instagram

"There's a lot of people in meaningless relationships who don't have the guts to make the move. So I think it's important that we realise we only have one life and we need to try to live it.

"With age, things get more clear - the fact that I was able to take that courage in the middle of such a big project to end my marriage, I didn't just stick for the sake of the project."

Dr Eva Orsmond is best known for being a weight loss expert, she was born in Finland but moved to Ireland in 2000 She appeared on popular reality TV show Operation Transformation, which was broadcast on RTÉ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to her website Dr Eva’s Clinics, her biography reads: “My name is Eva, and I'm a medical doctor originally from Finland. I moved to Dublin in 2000 and, in 2001, founded Ireland's first medically supervised weight loss clinic while doing my masters degree in overweight and obesity and after realizing there were no such services available at the time.”

Dr Eva Orsmond shares two sons with Wyatt, he has remained in Portugal and now has a new partner.