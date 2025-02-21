Ugly Betty and Chicago Fire star Eric Mabius has been arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest without violence.

TMZ reported that the television actor, 53, was arrested and booked into Nassau County Jail and Detention Center following his arrest in Florida in the early hours of Thursday, February 20. Mabius is best known to fans of the US comedy-drama Ugly Betty, on which he appeared as Mode editor-in-chief Daniel Meade, and has recently appeared in a handful of Hallmark Christmas films.

According to the outlet, authorities were called to the scene of an alleged bar fight in the city of Yulee where they found a man and women, who were described as “extremely intoxicated”, standing just inside the doorway to the bar. The arrest report alleges that the man and woman continued to yell at people inside the bar while standing in the doorway.

The woman was carried outside by the officers, with Nassau County Sheriff’s deputy stating that she laid on the ground and “continued to resist”. Patrons of the bar reported that she had been described as being obnoxious and was asked to leave, before she spat on several people.

Mabius is alleged to have shoved the woman in question and another woman, before climbing on top of the second woman and pulling her hair. The alleged brawl was ended after people inside the bar separated them.

After authorities arrived at the scene, Mabius is said to have ignored the instructions of officers, leading to his arrest. The drunk woman was also arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence.