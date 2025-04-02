Val Kilmer: Top Gun & Batman actor was 'bedridden for years' and 'very frail' before his death
Family sources told the gossip outlet that while Kilmer was considered cancer-free in recent years, the long-term impact of his treatment left him without the strength to fully recover. “Val had a lack of energy related to his cancer treatment, and, as a result, he was bed-bound for a long time,” one source said. “His body simply couldn't keep fighting at the end... and, his body eventually shut down.”
Kilmer, 65, was described as "very frail" in his final days, with TMZ reporting that his passing was not sudden. His health had significantly declined in the week leading up to his death, prompting friends and family to gather at his bedside in hospital. He had been hospitalised earlier this year, though the details of that admission were not made public at the time.
A video Kilmer posted to Instagram in February, where he appeared wearing a Batman mask, was reportedly filmed years ago. Sources said the footage does not reflect how he looked in the final months of his life.
The actor had not made a public appearance since 2019, when he attended the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. Mercedes confirmed her father's death to The New York Times, stating that he died following a battle with pneumonia.
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and later entered remission, but the illness left lasting damage to his voice. In recent years, he used advanced AI voice technology for film appearances, including a brief return in Top Gun: Maverick.
Tributes have poured in from across Hollywood. Cher was among the celebrities who paid tribute in the hours following his death.
Kilmer is survived by his two children, who are currently organising his funeral.
