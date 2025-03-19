Carole D’Andrea will be best remembered for starring as Jet girl Velma both in the Broadway production of West Side Story and then in the movie.

Along with only six actors from the original 1957 Broadway cast of West Side Story, actress Carole D’Andrea went on to star in the 1961 movie. Tony Mordente, Tommy Abbott, William Bramley, Jay Norman and David Winters were the other stars who appeared both in the Broadway production and the film.

Carole D’Andrea had been married to Mad Men star Robert Morse but the couple divorced in 1981 after 20 years of marriage. Her daughter Andrea Doven informed The Hollywood Reporter that her mother passed away at her home in Santa Monica from heart failure.

Carole D’Andrea decided on a career in acting in New York after a family tragedy, both her parents died in a car crash. She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on August 28, 1937.

In the Broadway production of West Side Story, Carole D’Andrea was cast as Velma who falls for the character of Riff, played by Michael Callin. When she appeared as Velma in the movie, she played the girlfriend of Ice, played by Tucker Smith.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “D’Andrea married Morse and quit acting to raise her daughters, Andrea, Robin and Hilary. (Robin and Hilary have also acted on Broadway, and Robin is a teacher at the Manhattan School of Music.)”

Although she quit her career as an actress, Carole D’Andrea went on to teach acting and was reportedly teaching only a week before she passed away. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she taught classes online.

John Lavitt paid tribute to Carole D’Andrea on Instagram and wrote: “On March 11, Carole D'Andrea passed away in her sleep due to heart failure at the age of 87. An incredible actor ("West Side Story") and acting teacher, she inspired her friends, family, students, and community.

“I grew up living in the same apartment building on the Upper East Side of the Big Apple with Carole, her then-husband Robert Morse, and her beautiful three daughters. After not seeing her for twenty-five or thirty years, she approached me after I spoke at the Moorpark Downstairs Meeting with tears in her eyes. Carole gently said, "Just come over here, John, and give me a hug. After knowing what you went through, seeing you happy and doing well brings joy to my eyes."

“RIP: Carole - You will be forever loved and remembered! Thank you for the kindness and love you brought to my life. I celebrate the gift of knowing you.”