Sophia Hutchins, longtime friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, dies after crash in California

2 minutes ago
Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, is dead following a tragic ATV accident.

TMZ reports that the ATV accident occurred near Caitlyn Jenner’s home in California. Sophia was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in Malibu, according to law enforcement and family sources.

Sophia Hutchins, 29, was riding an ATV on a road where Caitlyn lives when she struck the bumper of a moving car. The impact forced the ATV over the shoulder sending it, and Sophia, plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine.

First responders who reached Sophia, pronounced her dead on the scene. Two people in the car Sophia struck were not injured. It's unclear if Caitlyn was home at the time, or if she witnessed the fatal collision.

Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, is dead following a tragic ATV accident. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sophia and Caitlyn first met in 2015, soon after Jenner publicly announced her transition, and Sophia would later appear in several episodes of the E! docuseries "I Am Cait." In addition to their longtime friendship, Hutchins also worked as Jenner’s manager, overseeing business ventures and public engagements.

An ATV is an All-Terrain Vehicle, also known as a quad bike or four-wheeler. It is a motorized vehicle designed for off-road use.

It typically has four low-pressure tires, a straddle-style seat, and handlebars for steering. ATVs are known for their ability to navigate diverse and challenging terrains like mud, sand, and uneven surfaces.

