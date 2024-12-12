Dickie Rock who passed away at the age of 88, was a former singer with the Miami showband.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Irish singer and Eurovision contestant Dickie Rock passed away, Micheál Martin, Ireland’s deputy premier paid tribute to him on X and said: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations,” he posted on X. “The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times. A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Stephen Travers, from the Miami Showband, also posted on X and said "I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam [May his soul be at the right hand of God]."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickie Rock, who was born in Dublin, sang for Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision song contest. Dickie Rock came fourth in the contest and his song ‘Come Back to Stay’ was a number one hit in the Republic of Ireland.

Dickie Rock’s family posted a statement following his death which read: "Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family."

After being part of the Miami Showband, Dickie decided to go solo in the 1970s, however he did occasionally perform still in the band. The BBC reported that “In 1975 three members of the band were murdered when their van was stopped by members of the loyalist paramilitary group the UVF in County Down.”

Dickie Rock retired at the age of 84 due to hearing problems but had been touring in his 80s and received a lifetime achievement award in 2009. His wife Judy predeceased him in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Dickie Rock’s funeral?

Dickie Rock passed away on Friday December 6 in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin. His funeral is taking place today (Thursday December 12) at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in his home town of Cabra in Dublin. Mourners are expected to gather there at 10.15am.

According to reports, Irish singer Red Hurley could perform at Dickie Rock’s funeral and famous mourners could include U2’s Adam Clayton.