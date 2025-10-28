Diddy knows when he will be freed from prison and it isn’t any time soon. | AFP via Getty Images

It isn’t going to be any time soon but it appears that Sean 'Diddy' Combs already knows the date when he will be released from prison.

The 55-year-old rap mogul - who has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024 - was sentenced to four years and two months in prison following a trial which ended with his conviction on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and now it's been revealed he's due for release on May 8, 2028.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, the date has been listed on America's Bureau of Prisons website. Combs is currently housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York but it's believed he may be transferred elsewhere while serving his sentence.

His sentence was handed down earlier this month with a judge also ordering the hip-hop star to pay a fine of $500,000 and take part in programs to tackle mental health and substance abuse issues.

During the sentencing hearing, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs: "I considered the fact that you are a self-made artist and businessman who inspired and lifted up communities." [I considered] all of [your] history ... You abused them [the victims], physically, emotionally and psychologically. Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going ... "The court is not assured that if released these crimes would not be committed again."

It comes after the star's friend Charlucci Finney claimed Combs suffered a terrifying incident during his time behind bars when he woke up "with a knife to his throat".

Charlucci told the Daily Mail online: “He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.” However, Charlucci believes the alleged incident was designed to scare the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker, rather than hurt him. He added: “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. “It was probably a way to say, ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

The 60-year-old producer is constantly worried about his friend because he fears he will always be a target for fellow inmates. He said: "Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family. But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual it's not a good place to be. The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter. They try to get what they call prison justice. And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We're talking about Diddy."

But Charlucci is confident his friend is "unbreakable" and maintained his innocence. He said: "All this stuff that came out, the drugs and the abuse, I wasn't privy to that. Neither were his children. Around us Sean was a lovable caregiver, a father, brother, a best friend ... I'm confident he's gonna do whatever it takes to make sure he's still Sean Combs when he comes out. He's not gonna lose a step. Sean is unbreakable."