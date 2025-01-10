Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Malibu's Harbor Studios, where pop singer’s Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj both recorded, has been destroyed in the wildfires spreading across Los Angeles.

In a post shared to its Instagram account on January 8th, studio owner Zach Brandon shared a photograph of Harbor Studio's remains. He said: "I am profoundly sad to announce that Harbor Studios has been lost to the Palisades Fire”. He added that the studio has been a "staple in the music community" since the '90s.

Malibu’s Harbor Studios is where Nicki Minaj recorded Pink Friday 2 and Doja Cat worked on Scarlet, according to Billboard. Doja Cat currently lives in a property located in Beverly Hills, California.

Apart from her own mansion, she actively invests in a lot of real estate properties and has houses in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Beverly Hills, and New York. L’Officiel reported Doja dropped a cool $2.2 million in 2021 for a 2,400 square feet mid-century house located in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Described as the definition of bohemian chic, this mid-century home is within a stone’s throw from a number of hiking trails and is safely tucked between elm trees & a long driveway which ensures maximum privacy.

On social media there have been rumours that the singer’s mansion has burnt down. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Doja Cat's Beverly Hills mansion burns to ashes - Los Angeles Times”. However, users were quick to comment that there has been no official confirmation from this.

One person wrote: “This is such a weird thing to tweet.“ Another user replied: “Especially cause zero source has said this. Just ignorant“.

It comes as celebrities have taken to social media to announce their homes were burned down as over 130,000 people have been evacuated. The flames are being spread by high winds of up to 100mph, which initially stopped the firefighters from tackling them from the air. The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Several celebrities have seen their homes burn down including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement on Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”