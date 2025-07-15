Conor McGregor’s fiancee, Dee Devlin, is showing a united front despite “nude” allegations from Azealia Banks and the UFC star kissing a mystery woman.

Born and raised in Walkinstown, Dublin, Dee Devlin was a promotional model and waitress before meeting McGregor in 2008 at a nightclub. At the time, McGregor was an ambitious young fighter, far from the global fame he enjoys today. The couple's bond grew as she stood by his side throughout his rise in the UFC.

Over the years, Devlin has been seen supporting McGregor at fights, celebrations, and family events. In 2020, McGregor proposed, and the pair now share four children: Conor Jr., Croía, Rían and Mack.

The pair have stayed together through regular public controversies including McGregor recently striking a man in an Ibiza nightclub and the UFC star found liable for the assault of Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel six years ago, following a lengthy civil court case in the Republic of Ireland back in November 2024. The most recent controversies include him kissing a mystery woman at a beach in Florida and Azealia Banks posting explicit images of what she claims are unsolicited nude photos sent to her by Conor McGregor.

The rapper shared screenshots of X (formerly Twitter) direct messages allegedly sent by the former UFC champion. In the tweets, Banks accused McGregor of sending her “crooked dick pics” and attempting to threaten her into silence.

Conor McGregor’s fiancee, Dee Devlin, is showing a united front despite “nude” allegations from Azealia Banks and the UFC star kissing a mystery woman. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“How you gonna send a bitch some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” she wrote, attaching two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor, one captioned “Lifting weights” and the other accompanied by a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

Despite all this Devlin has remained by his side.

Why does Dee Devlin stand by Conor McGregor?

Speaking about his then girlfriend in 2015, McGregor said he spoiled Dee, who "has been there since the start" and who he revealed "works for me now". He told The Sun: “My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.

“So definitely, I love to spoil her. She does not work anymore; I hired her for the business. She works for me now and collects the cheques.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her." Claiming he gives her "everything she's ever wanted", he concluded: “For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We’ve been together a long time. She’s been through it all with me.

After McGregor faced allegations of "brutally raping and battering" in the civil case last year, Dee threw her support behind her man and posted a photo of the couple and their daughter Croia (six) and son Mack (one) with the caption: “My man and I have created a beautiful life together.

“I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM! Our four beautiful children, whose smiling faces and happy hearts are testimony to the man he is and who we are! No one is entitled to comment on our relationship. We trust one another and love one another. Nothing or nobody will change that. Our family stands strong!”

Will Conor McGregor marry Dee Devlin?

In 2017, the Irishman was asked if he and Devlin were going to get married during an episode of the RTE show. He replied: “We just dropped a bloody bomb on a christening for the young boy. Let me chill for a minute, give me time. I’m still only 29.”

In 2024, while doing media interviews for the film Roadhouse, McGregor issued a further update. He told the Irish Mirror: "My lady is my long-time lady. We are set to get married soon, we are just trying to find a location. I am ready to go; we are just trying to get a location.

"Is it at home? I'd like for it to be at home. We are deciding on a location. Hopefully, we get the marriage done, and that is what I'm looking forward to.

"These are the decisions we have. I go between do we want an extreme and extravagant. It will be extravagant and I will spare no cost for sure for my lady and my family but is it invite everyone or is it private, these are the things we are trying to figure out.

"We are private people but we wouldn't like to do it and think we should have done it a bit bigger. So we are in decision mode at moment, but let's see, things are good. But that's my lady all the way, the highs or lows before all of this."