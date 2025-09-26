Sacha Baron Cohen has moved on from his marriage split with an OnlyFans model.

The Ali G comic, 53, who finalised a £120million divorce from Isla Fisher in June, dined out with Hannah Palmer, 27. Hannah — in leopard-print mini dress and boots — left at 10.30pm, soon followed by Sacha in a flat cap.

They both got into a waiting ­Cadillac Escalade limo. An onlooker told The Sun: “Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8.30pm. They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation.

“Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about. They walked out separately but got into the same car.”

Insiders said LA-based Hannah later headed to a party hosted by hotels heiress Paris Hilton. She has an OnlyFans account which she claims banked £4million in its first year.

According to The Sun, they first met at filmmaker Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday party in Ibiza last month. She spent the summer in Ibiza with pals such as Rita and ex-Towie star Vas J Morgan.

Sacha and Isla, 49, met in 2001 and married nine years later. They separated in 2023 and finalised their £120million divorce this June. She is mum to his three kids.

In April 2024 Isla and Sacha announced they were ending their marriage after “quietly” separating the previous year. This June they settled their divorce and said: “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.”