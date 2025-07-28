Julian Brown, a metro Atlanta inventor who previously went viral, has been missing for two weeks after telling his followers that some “very, very, odd stuff” was going on.

Julian Brown, who is in his 20s, who is known for his invention of plastoline, a machine which converts old plastics into usable fuels, went missing earlier this month.

His disappearance came after Brown posted some concerning and cryptic statements on his Instagram page. His final post read: “Something is happening keep me in your prayers please SCREEN RECORD THIS. I don’t know.”

His fans believe he may have been targeted for his invention. Here’s everything we know about him.

Who is Julian Brown?

Julian is a metro Atlanta inventor and influencer who has 1.7 million followers on his Instagram page. He went viral for his invention called plastoline, a machine that transforms old plastics into useful fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

The star had been concerned about environmental problems since he was a teenager and spent years experimenting to create the perfect product before revealing plastoline. He even launched a GoFundMe page called plastic to fuel - Together we will heal earth, with a $1 million goal to make his vision come true. The page has now raised more than $18,000 - and the latest donation was received earlier today (Monday July 28).

Metro Atlanta inventor Julian Brown has gone missing after telling his Instagram followers he was "under attack". Photo by Instagram/@naturejab_. | Instagram/@naturejab_

Julian, who was born in Tennessee, United States, told a local publication called Bold Journey about his invention in a March 2025 interview and spoke about his passion for recycling. He said: “I have dedicated the last 5 years of my life, starting in high school to this journey. I begun this journey because I saw a huge lack in the industry of all things recycling. We are told recycling is occurring, yet any observance to our natural world would show otherwise.”

In the same interview, the star recalled that he first said he wished to make something that would change the world when he was just a little boy. “When I was five years old, I told my mom that I was gonna create something that would change the world,” he recalled. “It’s always been within me — I just never knew what it was gonna be.”

What happened to Julian Brown?

There are very few details available in local US media about what exactly happened to Julian Brown, including precisely when he went missing, when he was reported missing and who by, and what is being done to find him.

His last Instagram post was uploaded on Wednesday July 9, almost three weeks ago, where he spoke directly to the camera and told his fans he was “certainly under attack”.

He continued to say that could not “go into so much detail,” and urged his followers to have their “eyes open.” He finished the video, however, to say that he was still “working” and “building” and added that “nothing” was going to stop that.

Concerns are growing amongst his followers, who post on the video daily asking for Julian to post again or somehow let them know that he is okay. At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Monday July 28, Julian has not posted again and does not appear to have engaged with his social media.