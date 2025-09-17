Cardi B has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs - here’s all you need to know about the New England Patriots American footballer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US rapper Cardi B has revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The Grammy Award-winning rapper announced the news on Wednesday (September 17) in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“I’m excited. I’m happy,” she told King. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that she and Diggs are in similar positions because they are both ambitious and are some of “the greatest” in their respective fields. Cardi B added that Diggs makes her feel safe.

“I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she said, referring to her forthcoming album, Am I The Drama?, which is out on Friday.

“People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.” She added: “He makes me feel very confident. Feeling safe is feeling confident.”

NFL player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sit court-side during the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks | Getty Images

Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with the rapper Offset – daughters Blossom, one, and Kulture, seven, and son Wave, four. Diggs also has a daughter from a previous relationship – Nova, who was born in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs is an American professional football wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for the New England Patriots. As a child, Stefon attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, where he played football and ran track.

His father died when he was just 14 years old, leaving him to become the father figure for his younger brothers Trevon and Darez. Trevon is also an American footballer, playing as cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys while Darez played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.

Earlier this year, Stefon signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots.

In October 2024, it was rumored Stefon and Cardi B were in a relationship which was confirmed when pictures of the couple appeared in an Instagram post.