Sir David Attenborough is turning attention to the remarkable wildlife in his home city of London with a brand new BBC programme he’s created at the age of 99.

Wild London brings the world’s most loved wildlife presenter back to the small screen in what has been described as a ‘personal and poignant film’.

The 99-year-old naturalist has spent a life travelling the globe, but having lived in England's capital city for 75 years, he's ready to delve into the unique landscape with an hour long special.

Wild London - which is co-produced by Passion Planet and the London Wildlife Trust - will explore "the incredible wild encounters to be experienced across his hometown", as revealed in a press release.

From a pair of peregrines nesting at the Houses of Parliament to foxes in the heart of Tottenham, the film will celebrate how nature finds a way "in the urban jungle". The programme will also shine a light on initiatives which look to "encourage nature back into the city".

The press release teases: "Whether it’s pigeons commuting by tube, snakes slithering along Regent's canal, parakeets raiding city parks or beavers building a home next to a busy shopping centre, David reveals the incredible wild encounters to be experienced across his hometown."

Meanwhile, the BBC confirmed Sir David will appear "in vision throughout", describing the project as a "personal and poignant film".

Katie Bowyer, Director of Development, said: “London Wildlife Trust is delighted to be co-producing Wild London."Our city has incredible wildlife on its doorstep, and we’re excited to see it brought to life for the nation to enjoy. But this wildlife is under threat, which is why it’s vital to showcase it — so people understand what we risk losing if we don’t act. "Only by protecting and restoring nature today can we ensure it thrives for future generations.”

Tom Hugh-Jones, executive producer, promised viewers that the film will show "that Attenborough magic at its very best".He added: “Wild London captures that Attenborough magic at its very best - presenting in vision throughout the film, having up-close encounters with animals and talking intimately about his own wildlife experiences.”