Jonathan ‘Jaka’ Echevarria suffered a heart attack just days following his final match for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling.

Wrestling star Jonathan ‘Jaka’ Echevarria had taken part in his final match for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling on August 31 and days later, suffered a heart attack. It has now been reported that he has died.

Before he passed away, a GoFundMe had been set up on behalf of Jonathan ‘Jaka’ Echevarria ‘s family which read: “It is with a heavy heart that I’m creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my brother, Jonathan "Jaka/Tyson/Tio" Echevarria.

“He is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and remains in critical condition. Our family is holding tightly to faith, praying for his complete healing and full restoration.

“Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.

“While our focus is on Jonathan’s recovery, we’re also preparing for the financial challenges ahead. The hospital bills are already mounting, and we know there will be ongoing costs for physical therapy and support during his time away from work.

“ I would hate for money to become a burden during this already overwhelming time, which is why I’ve created this fundraiser. We want Jonathan to focus solely on getting better, regaining his strength, and returning to the person we all know and adore. Thank you in advance for your prayers, generosity, and support. With gratitude, Annette.”

The Instagram account for Beyond Wrestling shared a photograph of Jonathan ‘Jaka’ Echevarria’ on Instagram and wrote: “The original Ace. RIP Jaka.”

Steve Mack paid tribute to Jonathan on Facebook and wrote: “This sucks so bad. Jaka will be so missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to even have a brief conversation with the man.

“I love you bro. I was always so proud of you and your brothers. Rest In Peace Jonny. See ya down the road.”