Zac Efron taken to hospital after Ibiza swimming pool incident

Hollywood star Zac Efron was taken to hospital after an incident in a swimming pool.

American celebrity website TMZ has reported that the actor was found in a swimming pool in Spain. He is said to have been found by two people working at the villa in which he was staying. TMZ has said that its sources have said he is “doing fine just now”.

It happened in Ibiza on Friday night. A spokesperson for Efron has said he was only taken for medical attention as a “precautionary measure” and said it was a “minor swimming incident” but did not elaborate on why a minor incident would need hospital attention, nor what had actually happened.

Efron has been touring Europe this summer, also visiting St Tropez in the south of France, Paris, and the Greek island of Mykonos.

The actor first came to prominence in the High School Musical series of films, playing Troy Bolton. He has since starred in many television series and films, including a reboot of Baywatch, The Greatest Showman and the recent Netflix film a Family Affair with Nicole Kidman. He’s thought to be worth about $20m.

He has been open about struggles in his personal life, after suffering alcoholism and substance abuse, for which he sought treatment more than a decade ago; he has been sober since June 2013.

He said that later in 2013 he almost died after breaking his jaw in a fall at home in November. He needed his jaw wired shut for a while afterwards.

In December 2019 he contracted a form of a typhoid of other bacterial infection while filming the adventure series Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea. And two years ago he talked about his mental illnesses including insomnia, agoraphobia, and depression.