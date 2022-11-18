All the ways you can donate to Children in Need 2022, including phone, text and post.

There are several ways you can donate to the charity campaign, including text and phone

Every autumn , the BBC launch their annual fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK - Children in Need .

Over the last four decades, Children In Need has raised over £1 billion for children and young people in the UK. In total, £1,569,978,236 has been raised from 1980 to 2021. Every year, members of the public and famous faces are encouraged to take part in a variety of challenges to help raise money for the campaign, and people are also asked to donate as much money as they are able to as well.

The money that is raised is given to thousands of deserving charities and organisations which help children and young people who are facing a range of issues such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

So, if you want to donate money to this year’s campaign, here’s all the different ways you can do so.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

Advertisement

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge .

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

How can I donate to Children in Need?

There are multiple ways you can donate to Children in Need, but the most popular ways are online and via text. You can also donate by phone, via banks, building societies and post offices, or via post.

How can I donate to Children in Need online?

Donating online is very simple; just visit the official Children in Need website . You can also choose if you wish to donate to a specific programme if you give your money online too. For example, you can choose to give money in aid of the 2022 rickshaw challenge or Scott Mills’ 24 hour treadmill challenge .

Advertisement

All the ways you can donate to Children in Need 2022, including phone, text and post.

How can I donate to Children in Need via text?

There are three easy ways to donate to BBC Children in Need by text:

1. Donate using the ‘70701’ shortcode

Text the word ‘FIVE’ to 70701 to donate £5

Text the word ‘TEN’ to 70701 to donate £10

Text the word ‘TWENTY’ to 70701 to donate £20

Text the word ‘THIRTY’ to 70701 to donate £30

Text the word ‘FORTY’ to 70701 to donate £40

2. Donate using the ‘DONATE’ key word

Advertisement

Text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70405 to donate £5

Text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70410 to donate £10

Text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70420 to donate £20

Text the word ‘DONATE’ to 70430 to donate £30

3. Donate using the ‘GIVE’ key word

Text the word ‘GIVE’ to 70405 to donate £5

Text the word ‘GIVE’ to 70410 to donate £10

Text the word ‘GIVE’ to 70420 to donate £20

Text the word ‘GIVE’ to 70430 to donate £30

Text messages cost the donation value, plus your standard network message charge based on your service provider rates. See full Text to Donate terms and conditions on the CIN website .

How can I donate to Children in Need via phone?

You can donate by credit or debit card on the Children In Need donation line. For those in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, please call 0345 7 33 22 33. For those in Wales please call 0345 607 0011. All calls are charged at standard geographic rates.

Advertisement

How can I donate to Children in Need via banks and post offices?

HSBC will accept CIN donations all year round and most banks, building societies and Post Offices will accept the money you have raised for BBC Children in Need for a month or two after the appeal date. For more information about this, please visit the official Children in Need website or your local branch.

Can you donate to Children in Need via post?

Yes, you can donate to Children in Need via post, however, please do not send cash in an envelope. Instead, please send a cheque, postal order or CAF voucher made payable to ‘BBC Children in Need’ to:

BBC Children in Need Appeal PO Box 648 Salford M5 0LB

If you’re paying in money on behalf of a business or other group, please include your organisation’s name along with your payment.

Advertisement

When is Children in Need 2022?