BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills has raised over £1,000,000 for the campaign

Each year, in aid of the BBC ’s fundraising campaign in aid of disadvantaged children across the UK , Children in Need , celebrities complete a variety of challenges to make as much money as possible. This includes famous faces who work within the BBC family, either on TV shows or radio.

This year, 49-year-old radio DJ Scott Mills, who has just started presenting on BBC Radio 2 after spending almost two decades broadcasting on BBC Radio 1 , agreed to take on a 24 hour challenge that would test his physical and mental health and wellbeing - all in the name of raising money to help children and young people in need.

So, just what challenge did Scott Mills undertake, how much money did he raise for Children in Need and how can you donate to the campaign?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Children in Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children in Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children in Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

The mascot of Children in Need is Pudsey Bear, a yellow bear who wears a spotty bandana covering one eye. To raise their vital funds, CIN hold what they describe as a “spotacular” appeal every year in November. People are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including cake sales, sponsored walks and cycles and also a rickshaw challenge .

There’s also a telethon every November on BBC One which includes sketches, comedy routines, challenges, music performances, celebrity appearances and stories from those who have been supported by the charity. It has been held every year since 1980.

What is Scott Mills doing to raise money for Children in Need?

Radio DJ Scott Mills set out on a challenge to walk, jog and even run for a whole 24 hours on a treadmill for Radio 2’s BBC Children in Need Challenge 2022. The challenge, called the Great Scott TreadMills Challenge, launched at 8.20am on Wednesday 16 November on BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Mills finished his task, which took place at BBC Radio Theatre in London, at 8.20am on Thursday 17 November.

Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills has raised more than £1M for Children in Need by completing a 24 hour treadmill challenge.

Across the 24 hour period, Scott was joined by a whole host of special guests to keep him energised and motivated, including musicians Olly Murs, Tom Walker, and Sam Ryder, comedian Suzi Ruffell and reality star Georgia Toffolo, Fellow Radio 2 presenters also supported Mills by broadcasting their regular shows live from the BBC Radio Theatre in London to provide more support and encouragement.

How can you watch Scott Mills’ treadmill challenge?

Throughout the challenge time period, viewers could visit the BBC iPlayer at any time to see Mills live as he undertook his task. Now the challenge is over, you can watch the moment Mills completed his Scott TreadMills Challenge now on the BBC Radio 2 Twitter page .

How much money did Scott Mills raise for Children in Need?

During his 24 hour challenge period, Mills raised over £1,000,000 for the campaign. The total amount, as of 8.20am on Thursday 17 November, was £1,000,365. You can still donate to the campaign via the challenge. To donate to Children in Need via Scott Mills’ treadmill challenge, please visit The Great Scott TreadMills Challenge page.

What did Scott Mills say after he completed his treadmill challenge?

After he finished his 24 hour challenge, a visibly exhausted Mills said his experience has been “incredible”.

He added: “I’ve done a few of these things in the past, for Radio 1. This is next level, the amount of money - and honestly I didn’t expect it to be this much money, just because of how things are at the moment. So I’m just shocked. I’m in shellshock right now that I’m not actually walking.”

As he enjoyed a well deserved lay down, he added: “I can’t believe I’ve done this. I’ve never really appreciated laying down or sitting down, but it’s great. I would not recommend anyone to do that but we did it.

He then thanked people who had donated to him, saying “we raised so much money, thank you to every single one of you. You’re amazing.”

How can I donate to Children in Need?