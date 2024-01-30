Bob Marley: One Love pop-up experience opens in London ahead of release of biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir
A Bob Marley pop-up is under way in London this week at The Outernet
To mark the upcoming release of Bob Marley: One Love, an exclusive immersive pop-up experience has opened up at The Outernet in London to celebrate the life of the legendary musician.
Kicking off on January 29 and lasting for just under a week, the event will celebrate the life and global impact of the legendary reggae artist, as well as giving fans access to limited edition merchandise including Bob Marley vinyl, apparel and even Bob Marley coffee.
The first 100 visitors through the door on Tuesday, January 30, received an exclusive goody bag and were in with the chance to win tickets to the UK film premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.
Here's everything you need to know about the Bob Marley: One Love pop-up in London and when you can catch the movie in the cinema.
When does the Bob Marley: One Love pop-up experience open?
The Bob Marley: One Love pop-up is at the Outernet, Charing Cross Road in London until February 4, with opening times from 11am to 8pm.
How can I get tickets for the Bob Marley: One Love pop-up?
You can find out how to get your hands on tickets for The Bob Marley: One Love pop-up at The Outernet.
When can I watch Bob Marley: One Love?
Bob Marley: One Love will be available to watch in cinemas from Wednesday, February 14. The biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley and was produced in partnership with the Marley family.
