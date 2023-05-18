Is The Pink Panther reboot a good idea for Eddie Murphy?

National World's entertainment writer Steven Ross tracks Eddie Murphy's rocky career

"I think it's almost certain that yet another Pink Panther movie will not go down well with critics - and there's always a danger with live action/animated hybrids that they turn out more Looney Tunes: Back in Action and less Space Jam.

"However, it's not as if Murphy has offers for lead roles coming out of his ears - after the abomination that was Norbit it's a wonder that he's getting any mainstream roles at all. One silver lining that Norbit produced is that it's unlikely that Murphy will ever appear in a film that bad again, so whatever he does, his worst movie is (probably) already behind him.

"Realistically, Murphy never has to work again - various estimates put his net worth anywhere between $85 million and $300 million. So if he wants to pick up the mantle left by Sellers and then Martin, he's got very little to lose. Worst case he makes another duff film and walks away several million dollars better off."