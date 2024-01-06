With one more sleep until the start of Awards Season 2024, who are the latest favourites to win at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

Who are the latest favourites to win a Golden Globe as the 2024 ceremony is a mere 24 hours away? (Credit: Golden Globes/MGM/Searchlight Pictures)

The Road to the Oscars 2024 kicks off tomorrow night in the United States (Monday morning UK time), with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Considered by many as the start of the awards season, we’re not only looking forward to the event itself but at what those at the event will be wearing as they grace the red carpet - for better or for worse.

With Jo Koy presenting the ceremony and several presenters already announced, all eyes now are on who will pick up awards at the first major awards ceremony of 2024, a mere week before the television world is celebrated with the Prime Time Emmy Awards and the Critics Choice Awards shortly after that giving us a little more insight what “could” be the major contenders for the Academy Awards in March.

24 hours before the event, NationalWorld has taken a look at who the current bookmakers' favourites are compared to when we last took a look at those betting odds and there have been some significant changes after the general theatrical release for several films. “Barbie” is no longer considered the favourite to win the Best Film - Musical or Comedy, with Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” now odds on to win that award.

Cillian Murphy, the Best Actor Oscar favourite for his role in “Oppenheimer,” has also overtaken Bradey Cooper’s performance in “Maestro” to once again become the favourite to win the Best Actor - Drama award, while Charles Melton’s role in “May December” has dropped out of the booking odds, with Willem Defoe replacing him for his performance in “Poor Things.”

So are the bookies right heading into the final 24 hours before the winners are announced? Here are the current odds as of January 6 2024 regarding who are the favourites at the Golden Globes 2024.

What are the current betting odds for the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

According to Oddschecker, these are the current betting odds for the main awards scheduled to be handed out on Sunday evening.

Best Film - Drama

Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer PIC: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved

Oppenheimer - 2/11 Killers Of The Flower Moon - 10/3 Past Lives - 14/1 Anatomy of a Fall - 28/1 The Zone of Interest - 28/1 Maestro - 28/1

Best Film - Comedy/Musical

Poor Things - 9/10 Barbie - 6/5 The Holdovers - 13/2 American Fiction - 22/1 May December - 33/1 Air - 35/1

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - 1/10 Martin Scorcese (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 5/1 Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) - 14/1 Greta Gerwig (Barbie) - 20/1 Celine Song (Past Lives) - 25/1 Bradley Cooper (Maestro) - 33/1

Best Actor - Drama

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) - 6/5 Bradley Cooper (Maestro) - 33/50 Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 14/1 Colman Domingo (Rustin) - 28/1 Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) - 50/1 Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers) - 50/1

Best Actress - Drama

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 2/9 Carey Mulligan (Maestro) - 3/1 Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) - 8/1 Greta Lee (Past Lives) - 22/1 Annette Benning (Nyad) - 28/1 Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) - 68/1

Best Actor - Comedy/Musical

Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers PIC: Seacia Pavao / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) - 2/5 Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) - 2/1 Matt Damon (Air) - 16/1 Timothee Chalamet (Wonka) - 22/1 Niclolas Cage (Dream Scenario) - 33/1 Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid) - 33/1

Best Actress - Comedy/Musical

Emma Stone (Poor Things) - 5/18 Fantasia Barrino (The Colour Purple) - 7/1 Margot Robbie (Barbie) - 6/1 Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves) - 18/1 Natalie Portman (May December) - 20/1 Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings) - 50/1

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Jodie Foster faces stiff competition in the Best Supporting Actress category, according to the latest betting odds (photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) - 1/3 Danielle Brookes (The Colour Purple) - 9/4 Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) - 11/1 Julianne Moore (May December) - 28/1 Jodie Foster (Nyad) - 30/1 Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) - 50/1

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) - 1/2 Ryan Gosling (Barbie) - 10/3 Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 9/1 Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) - 16/1 Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) - 40/1

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - 1/6 The Boy and The Heron - 4/1 Elemental - 10/1 The Super Mario Bros. Movie - 11/1 Wish - 14/1 Suzume - 25/1

How can I watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in the United Kingdom?

Last year, UK viewers could watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sky and NOW, but this year the show will be available in the UK exclusively through streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers and is billed at £6.99 per month after that.