Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third instalment in the film series, coming to cinemas in 2023.

More than a decade after we were first introduced to ‘Magic Mike’ Lane, the stripper extraordinaire is returning to cinemas for one last dance - and this time he will be joined by Frida and Eternals actress Salma Hayek. Tasked with whipping a new troupe of performers into shape, Mike must do everything he can to end his stage career on a high.

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Is Channing Tatum returning in Magic Mike’s Last Dance?

Channing Tatum will reprise his role as Mike Lane, who he played in the first two movies, on which he also worked as a producer. Tatum’s first big screen role came in the 2005 sports drama Coach Carter, where he starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

He became well known for playing Tyler Gage in the dance movies Step Up and Step Up 2: The Streets, and has since starred in a mix of big budget action films, romantic dramas, and comedies.

He played Duke in G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, Cale in White House Down, and Markus Shultz in Foxcatcher. He has also starred in Dear John and The Vow, and played Jenko in 21 and 22 Jump Street. His more recent roles include appearances in Free Guy, Dog, The Lost City, and an uncredited cameo in action film Bullet Train.

Who else is in the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance?

Salma Hayek (unnamed lead role)

Nancy Carroll as Phoebe

Caitlin Gerard as Kim

Christopher Bencomo as Kim’s Husband

Gavin Spokes as Matthew

Juliette Motamed as Hannah

Ayub Khan-Din as Victor

Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the first Magic Mike film, are not slated to return.

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance

What is Magic Mike’s Last Dance about?

Eight years after his last big performance as a male stripper, and after a business deal that left him broke, Mike Lane is living a quieter life, working as a bartender in Florida. There he meets a wealthy socialite, played by Hayek, who lures him to London for one final, big performance.

When he arrives in the Big Smoke, Mike learns that she has an agenda of her own - he meets a team of new dancers he’ll have to train up in order to pull it off.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is scheduled for a cinematic release in the UK on 10 February 2023. The film was originally set to be released on HBO Max, but these plans were scrapped.

Steven Soderberg explained: "It’s certainly hard to argue that this isn’t a movie that’s best seen in a theater, because we have the data. People, primarily women, were going in packs, in large groups, to see the Magic Mike movies". Magic Mike’s Last Dance is not currently slated for a release on any streaming platform.

Where can you watch Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL?

Magic Mike is currently available to watch through Amazon Prime membership if you sign up for a Lionsgate+ subscription at 99p for the first three months. Magic Mike XXL is available to rent on Prime from £1.99.