The previous film in the franchise was partly filmed in the Peak District, with a major train crash scene shot at the former Darlton Quarry in Hope Valley. It looks as though film crews have returned to the Peak District to shoot another impressive stunt, with Tom Cruise believed to be involved.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is rumoured to be filming in the Peak District now

Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two being filmed in Peak District?

Stars of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell, were spotted at locations around the Peak District in Derbyshire this week and last week, sparking rumours that filming has resumed there for the upcoming film in the franchise. Although Paramount has not officially confirmed that Dead Reckoning is filming there, the evidence suggests that it is.

Pegg has starred in the last four movies in the franchise as Benji Dunn, a technician and field agent, whilst Atwell joined the cast in Dead Reckoning - Part One, as a professional thief who works against Ethan Hunt before switching allegiance.

Simon Pegg shared a selfie of himself, Mission: Impossible co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Tarzan Davis

Part Two was originally set for a summer 2024 release date, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, production, which began in 2022, was significantly delayed, and the film is now expected to arrive in cinemas in 2025.

It was announced in October 2023 that production on the film had resumed, and with stars now in the Peaks it is likely that some filming is taking place there.

Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell shared Instagram posts placing them around the village of Bakewell, and locals also said that there was activity at the underground tunnels around Middleton Mine, in Matlock.

Star of the Mission: Impossible movies, Tom Cruise, is also believed to have been spotted at Middleton Mine, where he was pictured in a muddy jeep, as the BBC reported yesterday. The mine is reportedly being used as the setting for a dramatic car chase.