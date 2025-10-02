Fans and bookmakers alike are bitterly torn over who should be cast as the next James Bond.

It has been more than four years since the last 007 outing - which was Daniel Craig’s swansong, No Time To Die.

Since then, Amazon MGM Studios has taken full creative control of the franchise, with Dune’s Denis Villeneuve being brought on board as director. We have also heard rumours about Bond returning in a 1950s/60s-themed period piece, although this is unconfirmed at the time of publication.

However, a lead actor to wear Bond’s tuxedo has still not been found. It’s not like Amazon are short of options, either - but the longer we wait for official news, the more actors are being ‘aged out’ of becoming a franchise star for the next 20-or-so years.

Now, even the bookies cannot figure out who is meant to be the favourite, with everyone dishing out mixed messages about who is likely to be cast.

A spokesperson for VegasInsider.com said: “Callum Turner has been a steady presence in the Bond betting odds for years. Once considered an outside contender, he gradually worked his way into the top ten, and in recent months his momentum has only increased.

“Now, for the first time, he has overtaken Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the frontrunner to become the next 007 with odds of +262. Turner fits many of the qualities the producers are said to be seeking: he is British, his career is on the rise, and he isn’t a household name yet.

“That relative freshness could work strongly in his favor, as the Bond team has often preferred an actor who can grow into the role rather than someone who arrives with an established persona.”

VegasInsider has then listed Taylor-Johnson as the second favourite, with ex-Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill in third.

By contrast, Betway has put the Taylor-Johnson firmly into first place, followed by Divergent actor Theo James and Babygirl star Harris Dickinson, both at 5/1.

See below for their full odds:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 2/1

Theo James 5/1

Harris Dickinson 5/1

Aaron Pierre 6/1

Callum Turner - 6/1

Jack Lowdon 10/1

Henry Cavill 10/1

James Norton 12/1

Josh O’Connor 20/1

Idris Elba 33/1

Tom Hardy 33/1