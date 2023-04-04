Filming for Paddington in Peru will begin this summer, with main cast expected to return

Paddington Bear fans finally heard the news they have been waiting for for six years - Paddington 3 is in the works. The second sequel, titled Paddington in Peru, was confirmed in February 2021, but since then there has been very little news about the project.

Apart from a brief appearance having tea with the late Queen at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Whishaw’s Paddington has not appeared on screen since Paddington 2 was released in 2017. Deadline confirmed today (3 April) that filming on the threequel will begin in July, and Paddington took to Twitter to celebrate the news, tweeting: “I must write to Aunt Lucy to tell her the good news #Paddington3”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul King, who directed the first two films, will not helm Paddington 3, he is busy working on Timothée Chalamet Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. Dougal Wilson will instead direct the movie, it is his film debut, but he has plenty of John Lewis adverts under his belt. King will retain creative involvement in the film, having worked on the script. The first two films proved to be both critical and commercial successes, collectively making more than £500 million against a combined budget of less than one fifth of that.

Paddington in Peru will begin filming in July

Who is in the cast of Paddington in Peru?

Cast for the third movie has not yet been officially confirmed, but the main stars from the first two films are expected to return. This includes:

Ben Whishaw as Paddington

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown

Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown

Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy

Michael Gambon as Uncle Pastuzo

What is Paddington in Peru about?

The second Paddington sequel will follow the titular brown bear as he returns to his birthplace in darkest Peru. However, that’s about all we know about the plot so far. We’ll know more when a trailer is released, so watch this space for updates.

Hugh Bonneville in Paddington 2 (Studio Canal)

Where will Paddington in Peru be filmed?

Filming is expected to begin in July, with production due to take place in both London and on location in Peru. Specific locations have not yet been revealed but we will know more when production begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locations featured in the first film include Costa Rica (as a stand-in for Peru), Paddington Station, Notting Hill, and the Natural History Museum, whilst the second film included Knebworth House, The Shard, Royal Victoria Docks, St Paul's Cathedral, Tower Bridge, and The Lake District.

The first film was made on a budget of around £34 million whilst the sequel cost £40 million - the budget of the third film is currently unknown but with film shoots planned in Peru, it is likely that it is bigger than earlier outings.

When is the release date of Paddington in Peru?