Sonic 3: Keanu Reeves reportedly cast as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog sequel
Keanu Reeves will be joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 voicing the role of Shadow according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes after Paramount debuted the first look at the latest sequel which is set to be released in December.
Reeves will join fellow returning cast members including: Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and as Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Robotnik. However, the Matrix and John Wick star has not officially confirmed he is taking on the part.
Sonic is one of Paramount Picture’s most successful franchises, with the first film, Sonic the Hedgehog released in 2020 and the second Sonic the Hedgehog 2 bringing in a combined global box office sum of $725.2 million.
Reeves is the latest famous name to be linked to the films, with Carrey confirming his return to Sonic in February, despite the fact that his character appeared to meet his demise in Sonic 2. This comes after footage of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was revealed at CinemaCon, which reveals Dr Robitnik saying that he had “ultimate power in the palm of my hands.”
What is the release date for Sonic?
There’s a long time to wait, with Sonic 3 not dropping in UK cinemas until December 20, 2024. Until then you can get your Sonic fix on Netflix, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 available to stream.
