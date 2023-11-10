David Fincher’s new crime thriller The Killer is streaming on Netflix now

David Fincher's Netflix thriller The Killer was filmed in the Dominican Republic, France, and the US

David Fincher’s new film, The Killer is a crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender as a mysterious assassin for hire who goes looking for revenge after a failed hit leads to reprisals against those closest to him.

The film, which landed on Netflix today following a limited cinematic run, was shot at some exotic far flung locations as the unnamed hitman travels the world to get even with his employer and leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.

Fincher’s previous Netflix collaboration, Mank, was much more restrained when it came to production, with the film shot exclusively in Los Angeles. For The Killer, producers went all out, taking in locations in Europe, the US, and the Caribbean over a five month shoot.

Where was The Killer filmed?

The first chapter of the movie is set in Paris, with Fassbender’s hitman preparing for a job in a disused apartment building overlooking his target’s window. These scenes, and Fassbender’s subsequent dash through the busy Parisian streets were shot on location in the French capital.

The Place de l'Estrapade, a small public square in Paris, south of the river Seine, was used as the spot where Fassbender sits during the day, surveilling his surroundings and eating a McDonald’s. The Paris scenes were the first to be shot, with production beginning in November 2021.

The Killer's opening sequence was shot in Paris, France

When the Paris leg of production wrapped, the crew moved to the Dominican Republic, the country where Fassbender’s character plans to hole after botching the hit. The Caribbean nation, which shares an island with Haiti, is the most exotic location featured in the film, and it’s where the hitman discovers that his employers want to wipe him out.

Look out for Columbus Park, a central square and historic landmark in the Dominican Republic, centred around a statue of Geonese explorer Christopher Columbus, which features in the film.

From the Caribbean, production moved once again, this time to the US, where the rest of the movie was shot. Some filming took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the hitman stopping off at the supermarket Breaux Mart Chalmette, to gather supplies for his violent revenge plot.