Sam Thompson is best known as the enthusiastic and easily excited Made in Chelsea star who recently won I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. But he recently caused outrage among fans when he interviewed Timothée Chalamet for the new Dune: Part Two movie.

A video clip of the interview has gone viral following the Made in Chelsea’s star faux pas. American actor Timothée Chalamet sat alongside co-star Austin Butler whilst promoting the new film Dune: Part Two and both of them looked very unimpressed with the question.

Sam Thompson asked: “You're an actor, right, I would find it so hard - like you've obviously got a relationship with somebody [on screen] who is also your friend, it's not like you actually don't know them, they're actually your friend.

“Is it easier or harder to have a relationship on-screen with someone who you’re actually pals with?”

The American actor plays the lead role in the new movie alongside actress Zendaya whose characters are in a relationship. In real life Timothée is currently dating Kylie Jenner and Zendaya has been dating Spiderman actor Tom Holland since 2021.

The actor looking rather annoyed at the question answered in the best possible way. He replied: “It’s what the story required, and maybe in some ways because we are good friends maybe it was less weird," he added “It’s the nature of the job.”

Fans were not happy after seeing the video clip on social media platform X. One person commented “Interviewers discovering what actors have been doing for decades is hilarious.” Another wrote “I didn't even have to unmute to know which question, these are like questions you'd ask high school theatre students.”

It does seem like an amateur type of question to ask a big Hollywood actor who is in a relationship. However, Sam Thompson has since clapped back at trolls with hilarious responded. He wrote on X “You should have seen the bit where I asked Timothy if he wanted to play Call Of Duty with me, you’d have loved it."

Sam also made fun of himself in another post and joked: “Not only is he not a journalist… he can’t even spell Timothée!!!”