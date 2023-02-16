Psycholgical thriller film Alice, Darling had a limited cinematic release in the UK in January - it is available to buy on streaming services in the UK now

Alice, Darling, starring Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, and Wunmi Mosaku, is a new Lionsgate thriller film available to watch now in the UK. The movie follows Alice (Kendrick), a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Carrick).

When Alice goes out with her two closest friends, on a rare evening without her controlling boyfriend, her two pals, Tess (Horn) and Sophie (Mosaku) invite her to a birthday party far away from Simon, with the hope of staging an impromptu intervention.

Whilst away from Simon, Alice attempts to rid herself of her codependency towards him, and becomes obsessed with a mysterious local case of a missing girl. With Simon unhappy that Alice is spending time away from him, he attempts to lure her back, whilst Alice’s friends, afraid of what will happen to her if she goes back to Simon, work to free her from his emotional abuse.

Alice, Darling is the film debut of director Mary Nighy, who has previously worked on the shows Silent Witness, Traces, and Industry. Kendrick, the film’s star, is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, the Twilight Saga, and romantic comedy series Love Life.

Since its limited cinematic release, thriller fans in the UK have been eager to catch Alice, Darling on streaming services - this is how you can watch the film in the UK, and how much it will cost you:

Is Alice, Darling on Netflix?

No, Alice, Darling is not currently available to watch on Netflix in the UK or US. Nor are there any plans for the film to be added to the platform. Watch this space for updates.

How can you watch Alice, Darling in the UK?

Following a limited UK cinematic release in January, Alice, Darling was released more widely on streaming services from Friday 10 February. There are very limited screenings ongoing in UK cinemas in select regions - check your local cinema to see if screenings are available.

Alice, Darling is available to buy on UK streaming platforms now

The film is currently available to buy in the UK on Amazon Prime Video - it costs £9.99 for standard, HD, or Ultra HD. You do not need a Prime Video account to buy or rent films through Prime, however you will need a free Amazon account to do so.

You can also buy Alice, Darling in either standard definition or HD on streaming services, AppleTV+, CHILI, and Rakuten TV for £.9.99. You can buy the film only in HD from the Sky Store, also for £9.99. It costs £11.99 to buy the film in standard definition on Google Play, Microsoft, and YouTube, or £13.99 to buy it in HD on the same platforms.

Alice, Darling is currently unavailable to watch for free with any streaming subscription in the UK. It is also unavailable to rent from any UK platform. The film will be available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD in the UK from Tuesday 14 March.

Is there a trailer for Alice, Darling?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Help is on hand for anyone affected by this story: