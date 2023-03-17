Lance Reddick voiced Commander Zavala in Destiny and Destiny 2

Destiny players have gathered to pay tribute to Lance Reddick following the actor’s death.

The 60-year-old had been an ever present in the online shooter, its expansions and its sequel. He had voiced Commander Zavala, leader of Guardians in the series, since 2014.

Fans rushed to The Tower in-game to pay tribute to Reddick following the announcement of his death. The Hollywood star is survived by his wife and their two children.

He died on Friday (17 March) morning, with his death attributed to natural causes, according to his publicist. Bungie the studio behind the Destiny series have paid tribute to him.

Reddick will once again star as Charon in John Wick 4, which is due for release in the UK next week. The franchise’s leading man Keanu Reeves is among those leading the tributes to the actor.

Lance Reddick. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

For players of the popular online shooter series Destiny, Reddick’s iconic deep voice has been a constant companion throughout. He was the only voice actor from the original game to remain over the years, returning as Commander Zavala only last month in the new expansion Lightfall.

Following the news of his death, players gathered around Commader Zavala in The Tower - some kneeling before him. Footage shared on social media captured the tributes.

Axios reporter Stephen Tortilo wrote: “Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick. Really touching. RIP.”

Bungie, the developer of Destiny and Destiny 2, tweeted a tribute. The official account said: “Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person. His love for our community shined throughout in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him.

“To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true. Rest in peace, Lance.”

Tribute paid to Lance Reddick

John Wick star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski described him as a “consummate professional”. The statement read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague LanceReddick.

“He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Reddick began his screen career in the mid-1990s, with guest roles on series including The Nanny and New York Undercover, going on to big-screen roles in Great Expectations and The Siege.

He later landed the part of Cedric Daniels in the popular HBO drama The Wire, appearing in all 60 episodes alongside stars including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Wendell Pierce.

In an online tribute to Reddick, Pierce described him as “a man of great strength and grace” and described his death as a “sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family”.