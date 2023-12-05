Tom Petty's song Love is a Long Road is the soundtrack for the GTA 6 trailer (Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally been released after Rockstar Games was forced to drop it early after it was leaked. Fans have been waiting since 2013 to catch a glimpse of the next instalment in the GTA franchise, which still has an expected release date of 2025.

Set in Vice City, the fictionalised version of Miami, GTA VI will feature the game's first ever female protagonist, Lucia and her partner Jason, in this modern spin on Bonnie and Clyde.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what is the song that is included in the GTA trailer? Here's everything you need to know about who sang the soundtrack.

What is the song in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

The song featured in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is Tom Petty’s 1989 track Love Is a Long Road from his 1989 album, Full Moon Fever. It performed well at the time, reaching number 7 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Who was Tom Petty?

Tom Petty was an American musician who was best known as the dynamic frontman for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, some of their most famous hits include, American Girl, You Don't Come Around Here No More and The Waiting. He also enjoyed a successful solo career, with some of his well-known solo singles including Free Fallin' and Running Down a Dream. Petty passed away in 2017 after an accidental overdose, he was just 66-years-old and had just finished a 40th anniversary tour for the Heartbreakers.

What are the lyrics for Love Is a Long Road?

Here are the full lyrics to Tom Petty's song Love Is a Long Road which features in the GTA 6 soundtrack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a girl I knew She said she cared about me She tried to make my world The way she thought it should be

Yeah, we were desperate then To have each other to hold But love Is a long, long road Yeah, love Is a long, long road

There were so many times I would wake up at noon Yeah, with my head spinning 'round I would wait for the moon

And give her one more chance To try and save my soul But love Is a long, long road Yeah, love Is a long, long road

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeah, it was hard to give up Some things are hard to let go Some things are never enough I guess I only can hope For maybe one more chance To try and save my soul But love is a long, long road Yeah, love is a long, long road

Love is a long, long road Yeah, love is long, long road, oh

Love, Oh, it's a long, long road

What is GTA 6 about?

GTA 6 will debut its first female protagonist, Lucia, as she teams up with partner Jason for a modern take on Bonnie and Clyde. Set in Vice City, the trailer has given us teasers about what to expect, with clips featuring shoot outs, car chases, robberies, beaches and flamingos.

When is GTA VI coming out?