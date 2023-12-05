GTA 6: will it release on PC, confirmed platforms and potential PC port release date?
Grand Theft Auto VI has been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X
Grand Theft Auto VI has been announced but fans have been left wondering if it will be coming to PC. The first trailer for the game was revealed early after a low quality version leaked online.
Rockstar Games is aiming for a 2025 release, according to the announcement. It will also see the series return to the setting of Vice City - the fictionalised version of Miami.
GTA 6 will feature the series first female protagonist in Lucia - who will be joined by a male partner. The duo are said to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.
The game has been confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. But what about PC?
Here's all you need to know:
Will GTA 6 be released on PC?
In the press release to accompany the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games only made mention of the game releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.
However while no reference to PC is made, you can likely expect a PC release at some point in the future. All of the mainline games have released on PC, in particular Windows - from GTA 1 through to GTA 5.
When could GTA 6 come to PC?
The game is due for release in 2025, according to the announcement. However Rockstar has previously delayed release dates following an initial reveal - Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally announced for 2017 but did not arrive until October 2018.
PC ports of Rockstar Games usually arrive after the title has been released on consoles. For example, Grand Theft Auto IV came to PC nearly eight months after it dropped on Xbox and PlayStation.
GTA 5 released on consoles in September 2013, but did not arrive on PC until April 2015 - 18 months later. Red Dead Redemption 2 came to PC in November 2019, just over a year after console release.
For fans who are waiting for GTA 6 on PC, the port will likely arrive a year or more after the game's initial release.
