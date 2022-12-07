2023 is already shaping up to be a bumper year for gamers, with big hitters like the Dead Space remake, Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already on most players’ ‘must play’ lists.

One game that’s already much anticipated is the next Star Wars video game to be released. The follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is once again being created by the team at Respawn Entertainment and takes place five years after the events of the first game.

But what exactly can fans of the galaxy far, far away expect from the sequel and - more importantly - when can we actually get our hands on it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Released in 2019, Fallen Order was an action-adventure game set five years after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

It followed Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis as he struggled to complete his training, make peace with his troubled past, and revive the shattered Jedi Order while becoming a target of the Galactic Empire and being hunted across the galaxy by Imperial Inquisitors.

The story of the sequel falls around the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in the Star Wars timeline, which was released earlier in 2022 on Disney Plus. It once again centres on Kestis as he fights against the Galactic Empire for his life. As one of the few Jedi who survived Order 66, Kestis must do "whatever it takes to stay alive."

What is the gameplay like?

Geoff Keighley, the host of the annual Game Awards, has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s “first gameplay” will be presented at the event on Thursday (8 December).

Until then, a Steam listing for the game confirms that many of the gameplay features that made the first title a hit will be retained and expanded upon for the sequel.

Cal has developed into a strong Jedi Knight and is no longer a Padawan, so ”additional Force abilities” and “new lightsaber fighting styles” are just some of the gameplay additions confirmed in the listing.

With new lightsaber fighting techniques and Force powers, the cinematic combat system is back, allowing players to utilise all of their skills and weaponry in a strategic way to take on a larger group of enemies, assessing each one’s strengths and weaknesses and deftly outwitting them.

The excellent Metroidvania-style exploration of the first game is back too, and players will be able to explore brand-new planets and locations in the Star Wars galaxy, each with its own challenges and enemies.

New techniques, tools and abilities improve exploration and movement, and players that explore beyond the beaten path of the game’s larger areas will find plenty of secrets.

When can I play it?

The game is presently scheduled for a 16 March 2023 release, according to a Steam listing that was swiftly taken down earlier this week (5 December).

In some places where the date was displayed as 15 March, the game may actually be released a day early. Whether or not the ‘leaked’ Steam listing’s release date is accurate or not remains to be seen (it has since been changed to simply read, “coming soon”), but it seems we won’t have long to wait for confirmation.

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The decision to not develop a version of the game for the older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles means the developers have been able to introduce some current-gen features, such as real-time ray tracing and reduced load times.