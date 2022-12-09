The two-week charity gaming event, Yogcast Jingle Jam, returns for its 11th year, and will be supporting a dozen charities through a selection of streaming events. Yogcast has raised more than £2 million in the first week of the event, but with another week still to go, that figure could be doubled.
Supporters who donate £35 or more will gain access to 84 games collectively worth over £1,000. Included in the games package is Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, The Turing Test, and A Total War Saga: TROY, as well as many more. This is everything you need to know about Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022:
Advertisement
What is Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?
Advertisement
Jingle Jam was started in 2011 by Lewis and Simon of the Yogcast YouTube channel, which was at the time the biggest gaming channel on the platform. The YouTubers decided to ask their fans to donate money to Oxfam in lieu of Christmas presents - in the first year $100,000 was raised for the charity.
Over the years Jingle Jam has expanded, creators from different channels have got involved, and video game developers have created special games which are sent to supporters who donate over a certain amount.
Advertisement
Last year Jingle Jame launched a series of community-based fundraisers bringing together creators, charities and games companies which collectively raised £480,000. This initiative will continue this year with supporters able to register to take part before Jingle Jam 2022 ends.
Jingle Jam has raised more than $25 million for various charities since it launched - causes it has supported include sustainability, conservation, war relief, accessibility in gaming and sport, cancer research, LGBTQ+ issues, and combating racism. This year more than £2.7 million has been raised so far.
Which charities is Jingle Jam 2022 supporting?
- British Red Cross
- Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)
- Dogs for Autism
- Huntington’s Disease Association
- Kidscape
- Mermaids
- Movember
- RESET Mental Health
- Special Effect
- Special Olympics Great Britain
- The Grand Appeal
- Whale and Dolphin Conservation
Advertisement
What is the schedule for Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?
Jingle Jam 2022 will run for two weeks in December from Thursday 1 December to Wednesday 14. More than 50 streaming events will take place over the fortnight.
Advertisement
What is the schedule for Jingle Jam 2022?
This is the Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022 week two schedule:
Thursday
Advertisement
- 11am-2pm - Hangover Hangout - Duncan and Osie
- 2pm-5pm - Pedguin’s Pre-Poker Party Games - Pedguin and Friends
- 5pm-11pm - Poker Night - Pyrion and Tom (and others)
Friday
Advertisement
- 11am-2pm - Other Worlds - Briony and Zylus
- 2pm-5pm - Fighting Fantasy - Lewis, Simon, Nina, and Jack
- 5pm-8pm - Sculpting the Yogcast with Aardman
- 8pm-11pm - CSGO Scrub Major - hosted by Spiff and Pyrion
Saturday
- 11am-2pm - Breakfast Mix Up - Mousie and Breeh
- 2pm-5pm - Tactics Games - Rythian and Zylua
- 5pm-8pm - Everyone is Santa - Tom’s Roleplay
- 8pm-9pm - Longest John’s Sing Along
- 9-11pm - Rust RP
Sunday
Advertisement
- 11am-2pm - Cutesy Chums - Kirsty and Lydia
- 2pm-5pm - Friend Time - Collection Games
- 5pm-8pm - High Rollers Christmas Special
- 8pm-11pm - Lolip’s Satisfactory - Lolipopgi, Ravs, Shadow, and Daltos
Advertisement
Monday
- 11am-2pm - Dad Town - Sips and Ben
- 2pm-5pm - Chillout Clundle - Lewis and Harry
- 5pm-8pm - Plateup! Cooking Challenge
- 8pm-11pm - MS Paint Fighting Fantasy - Nilesy, Rythian, Breeh, and Kirsty
Tuesday
- 11am-2pm - Save the World - Lewis and Ben
- 2pm-5pm - 4 Players Co-op Games - Pedguin, Duncan, Boba, and Harry
- 5pm-8pm - Hat Films Gameshow - Hat Films vs Lewis, Lydia, and Ravis
- 8pm-11pm - Terraria Hangout - Pedguin and Chippy
Advertisement
Wednesday
- 11am-2pm - Space Wars - Lewis and Ben
- 2pm-5pm - Tech ‘Em Up - Duncan and Lolip
- 5pm-8pm - Martyn’s Minecraft - Martyn, Boba, Ravs, and Mango
- 8pm-11pm - Late Late Show - Rythian, Nilesy, Zylus, and more
Advertisement
How can you watch Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?
You can watch all the Yogcast events live on streaming site Twitch. Videos from the events will be shared on YouTube after they have finished.