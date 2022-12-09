Yogcast Jingle Jam is a two-week charity livestream gaming event designed to raise money for good causes across the UK. The event will air live on Twitch.

The two-week charity gaming event, Yogcast Jingle Jam, returns for its 11th year, and will be supporting a dozen charities through a selection of streaming events. Yogcast has raised more than £2 million in the first week of the event, but with another week still to go, that figure could be doubled.

Supporters who donate £35 or more will gain access to 84 games collectively worth over £1,000. Included in the games package is Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, The Turing Test, and A Total War Saga: TROY, as well as many more. This is everything you need to know about Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022:

Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022

What is Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?

Jingle Jam was started in 2011 by Lewis and Simon of the Yogcast YouTube channel, which was at the time the biggest gaming channel on the platform. The YouTubers decided to ask their fans to donate money to Oxfam in lieu of Christmas presents - in the first year $100,000 was raised for the charity.

Over the years Jingle Jam has expanded, creators from different channels have got involved, and video game developers have created special games which are sent to supporters who donate over a certain amount.

Last year Jingle Jame launched a series of community-based fundraisers bringing together creators, charities and games companies which collectively raised £480,000. This initiative will continue this year with supporters able to register to take part before Jingle Jam 2022 ends.

Jingle Jam has raised more than $25 million for various charities since it launched - causes it has supported include sustainability, conservation, war relief, accessibility in gaming and sport, cancer research, LGBTQ+ issues, and combating racism. This year more than £2.7 million has been raised so far.

Which charities is Jingle Jam 2022 supporting?

British Red Cross

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

Dogs for Autism

Huntington’s Disease Association

Kidscape

Mermaids

Movember

RESET Mental Health

Special Effect

Special Olympics Great Britain

The Grand Appeal

Whale and Dolphin Conservation

What is the schedule for Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?

Jingle Jam 2022 will run for two weeks in December from Thursday 1 December to Wednesday 14. More than 50 streaming events will take place over the fortnight.

Live poker at Jingle Jame 2022

This is the Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022 week two schedule:

Thursday

11am-2pm - Hangover Hangout - Duncan and Osie

2pm-5pm - Pedguin’s Pre-Poker Party Games - Pedguin and Friends

5pm-11pm - Poker Night - Pyrion and Tom (and others)

Friday

11am-2pm - Other Worlds - Briony and Zylus

2pm-5pm - Fighting Fantasy - Lewis, Simon, Nina, and Jack

5pm-8pm - Sculpting the Yogcast with Aardman

8pm-11pm - CSGO Scrub Major - hosted by Spiff and Pyrion

Saturday

11am-2pm - Breakfast Mix Up - Mousie and Breeh

2pm-5pm - Tactics Games - Rythian and Zylua

5pm-8pm - Everyone is Santa - Tom’s Roleplay

8pm-9pm - Longest John’s Sing Along

9-11pm - Rust RP

Sunday

11am-2pm - Cutesy Chums - Kirsty and Lydia

2pm-5pm - Friend Time - Collection Games

5pm-8pm - High Rollers Christmas Special

8pm-11pm - Lolip’s Satisfactory - Lolipopgi, Ravs, Shadow, and Daltos

Monday

11am-2pm - Dad Town - Sips and Ben

2pm-5pm - Chillout Clundle - Lewis and Harry

5pm-8pm - Plateup! Cooking Challenge

8pm-11pm - MS Paint Fighting Fantasy - Nilesy, Rythian, Breeh, and Kirsty

Tuesday

11am-2pm - Save the World - Lewis and Ben

2pm-5pm - 4 Players Co-op Games - Pedguin, Duncan, Boba, and Harry

5pm-8pm - Hat Films Gameshow - Hat Films vs Lewis, Lydia, and Ravis

8pm-11pm - Terraria Hangout - Pedguin and Chippy

Wednesday

11am-2pm - Space Wars - Lewis and Ben

2pm-5pm - Tech ‘Em Up - Duncan and Lolip

5pm-8pm - Martyn’s Minecraft - Martyn, Boba, Ravs, and Mango

8pm-11pm - Late Late Show - Rythian, Nilesy, Zylus, and more

How can you watch Yogcast Jingle Jam 2022?