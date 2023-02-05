This year’s Grammys will include performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and more

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the awards calendar, The Grammys, is taking place tonight (5 February). The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony celebrates achievements in the music industry and will see some of the industry’s most popular names vying for the iconic gold-plated gramophone trophies.

Beyoncé is leading the way with the most nominations following the release of her seventh album Renaissance. The megastar, who announced her upcoming tour ahead of the award show, jointly holds the record for the most nominations in history, alongside her husband, Jay-Z.

Comedian, TV presenter and actor Trevor Noah is also back as Grammy host for the third year in a row. Other presenters will include Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwanye Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and James Corden. Whilst viewers will be kept entertained with performances from stars including Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith.

The Grammys will take place tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. So, when are the Grammys UK time, who is nominated and how can you watch it in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Grammys 2023 UK time?

The Grammys take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, this means that if you want to watch them in the UK you can expect a long, late night. The award ceremony will take place tonight (5 February) from 8pm to 11.30pm ET, which is 1am to 4.30am UK time on Monday 6 February.

The Grammy Awards 2023 take place in February.

How can I watch the Grammys in the UK?

No UK broadcaster has picked up the rights to play the Grammys in the UK, the awards show is shown on Paramount Plus in the US, but it’s still unclear as to whether the streaming platform will showcase the event this side of the pond. UK fans will be able to watch a livestream of the ceremony on live.grammy.comand on the Recording Academy’s YouTube Channel.

How many award categories are there?

There are 91 categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is the most number of awards given out in the ceremony since 2010. They are mainly broken down according to music genre, including pop, dance/electronic, rock, alternative, R&B and country. There are also categories for spoken word poetry, audio books, musical theatre, composing, production and music video or film.

Five new categories have been added for this year; Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. There’s also a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change. As the name suggests, the accolade is for songs that discuss a social issue and help to promote better understanding of it in society.

As always, there are four highly-sought after general awards which aren’t determined by genre: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Who has been nominated?

Three of the most popular artists at this year’s Grammy Awards are Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé who each have nominations in three of the main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Here are the artists, albums and songs who have been nominated for the Grammys’ most prestigious prizes, the main four awards.

Album of the Year (for the artist, featured artist, songwriter, producer, recording engineer, mixer and mastering engineer)

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year (for the songwriters)

abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Easy on Me - Adele

God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Record of the Year (for the artist, producer, recording engineer and/or mixer and mastering engineer)

Don’t Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

For a full list of nominations, you can visit the official Grammy’s website.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

This year’s Grammy Awards will be hosted by comedian, television presenter and actor Trevor Noah for the third year in a row. Noah who recently left his role as host of The Daily Show described hosting the awards show as “juggling flaming swords”.

Trevor Noah hosting the Grammy Awards in 2022 (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Speaking to the Grammys he said: “Just putting it all together, combining different genres, getting the musicians in sync with each other and the audience, keeping the audience in tune with what’s happening. One of my favourite things about the GRAMMYs as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live … there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”