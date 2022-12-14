Dua Lipa and Margaret Atwood will be joined by the likes of Alexander McCall Smith, The Proclaimers, Sir Michael Parkinson and many more

What is the Hay Festival - when is it on?

The Hay Festival is one of the biggest literary festivals in the world, and traces back to 1988, when it was created by Norman, Rhoda and Peter Florence. The annual festival invites the likes of Nobel Prizewinners and novelists, scientists and politicians, historians, environmentalists and musicians to take part in a global conversation about the arts and sciences with audiences.

Festival-goers enjoy the fine weather during the fourth day of the Guardian Hay Festival 2009 on May 24, 2009 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images for Sky Arts)

Since its creation, the festival has since expanded beyond Wales to travel to locations like the historic town of Cartagena in Colombia to the heart of cities in Peru, Mexico, Spain, and the USA.

In 2023, the event will take place from May 25 to June 4 in Hay-on-Wye.

Who has been announced for the lineup?

A range of people have been announced for the 2023 festival, including Dua Lipa, Margaret Atwood and Alexander McCall Smith.

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, who gave the keynote speech at this year’s Booker Prize ceremony, will record her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, at the 36th edition of the literary event in Hay-on-Wye. Lipa has already talked to Olympian Mo Farah, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as part of her interview series.

Dua Lipa attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Regarding her appearance at the 2023 festival, she said: “I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time. So I’m thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favourite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book-lovers.”

Lipa will be joined by two-time Booker Prize winner Atwood, who will tell the audience about her short story collection, Old Babes In The Wood. The 83-year-old author’s work also includes The Handmaid’s Tale and Alias Grace, both of which have been turned into critically acclaimed TV series.

Margaret Atwood attends Celebrating Greatness: Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place on December 03, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Sir Michael Parkinson will share his sports writing in My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments And Declarations. The 87-year-old broadcaster famously interviewed boxer and world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and was friends with George Best, who played for Manchester United.

Alexander McCall Smith also celebrates 25 years of his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, which have been turned into a series that was critically acclaimed and won a Peabody Award.

Philosopher AC Grayling, broadcaster Jon Snow, journalist Misha Glenny and historian David Olusoga are also part of the announced authors.

Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers, of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) fame, will give a performance as part of the music, comedy and spoken word events.

Musicians Craig Reid and Charlie Reid of the Proclaimers perform at the celebration of the World Premiere of “Sunshine On Leith” with special performance by The Proclaimers during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for DDA)

Hay Festival chief executive Julie Finch said: “[It] is for everyone and next spring’s offer of a broad and inclusive line-up, an expanded families offer, and even more free activities in and around the festival village will underscore that further to reach the widest possible audiences.

The full Hay Festival 2023 programme will be revealed in early spring.

How can I get tickets?

While you don’t need a ticket to enter the festival site, you will need to book individual tickets for each event you’d like to attend. The festival has events that run from 9am in the morning and throughout the whole day, with each event taking roughly an hour.

Early bird tickets for a handful of events are available now, ahead of the full programme getting published in early spring next year - however, only Friends of Hay Festival are able to buy tickets prior to public launch.

If you’d like to become a Friend of the festival, you can do so via the Hay Festival website .

Author Alexander McCall Smith attends a special screening of the HBO series "#1 Ladies Detective Agency" in the Time Warner Screening Room at One Time Warner Center on March 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Some of the early bird events include:

