5 Seconds of Summer will start their UK tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
The Australian pop rockers will also play shows in Manchester and London in the coming days. But it all kicks-off in Scotland on Tuesday, 3 October.
Fans can expect a set lasting over 90 minutes when they go to see 5SOS during their UK shows. There will also be support acts who perform before the band take to the stage.
Ticketmaster has issued a "low" availability warning for all three shows. However there are seated tickets still available for all of the dates on the UK tour as of 2 October.
But if you are heading to the show in Glasgow on 3 October. Here's all you need to know about the timings:
What time do the doors open?
Glasgow's OVO Hydro have confirmed that the doors will open 6.30pm on Tuesday, 3 October.
When does concert start and end?
The show itself will start at 7pm, the venue's website confirms. But 5SOS fans don't have to worry about rushing if they are unable to make it at exactly 7pm as there will be two support acts before the band take to the stage.
The concert is due to end at 10.30pm.