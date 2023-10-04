The 5 Seconds of Summer Show tour will come to Glasgow, Manchester and London

5 Seconds of Summer have returned to the UK for a huge tour.

The Australian pop rockers have already played a show in Glasgow and have dates planned in Manchester and London this week. It follows a headline show at the Royal Albert Hall in September last year.

5SOS have been on the road since July with The 5 Seconds of Summer Show world tour. It started in Argentina in July and will continue with shows in the UK after a run of gigs in Europe.

Fans can expect an almost two hour performance from the band during the upcoming concerts. Ticketmaster has also issued an update ahead of the first concert on the tour.

Here's all you need to know:

When and where is 5 Seconds of Summer's show in Manchester?

The pop band will be playing the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, 4 October - it is the second show on the UK leg of the The Seconds of Summer Show tour.

The full address for the venue is: Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester M3 1AR.

What time does Manchester show start?

The doors will open at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert is due to end before 11pm.

How long is a 5SOS concert?

Fans can expect 5 Seconds of Summer to be on stage for almost two hours during the ongoing UK tour. The first show on the tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 3 October - the band's set started at 8.55pm and lasted until 10.45pm - a 1 hour 50 minute performance.

5SOS have also played a number of shows in North America and in Europe in recent weeks and months. It gives fans a hint of what to expect for the UK shows.

For the concert in Madrid on 24 September, 5S0S were on stage from 8.45pm until 10.30pm. It was a set lasting 1 hour 45 minutes.

What are the 5S0S tour dates?

5 Seconds of Summer will play the following shows on the UK leg of their tour:

3 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4 October - AO Arena, Manchester

5 October - The O2, London

What could the setlist be?

The pop rock band have been on the road throughout the summer and early autumn for The 5 Seconds of Summer Show world tour. Previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect.

5 Seconds of Summer perform 29 tracks each night - including a two song encore. The tracklist is as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has issued a "low" availablity warning for all three shows on the UK tour this week. However resale tickets are still available for the concert at OVO Hydro, Glasgow on 3 October - starting at £40.25 each plus fees on the website.

Seated tickets are available for the show at AO Arena in Manchester on 4 October with prices starting at £35.50 each on Ticketmaster. For fans wanting to see 5SOS at The O2 in London on 5 October there are still tickets available from £44.25 each plus fees.

Is there a support act?