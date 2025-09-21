Michael Sutherland was the founding drummer of 90s funk outfit Skunkhour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skunkhour has taken to their social media to pay tribute to their founding drummer, Micahel Sutherland, who has died suddenly. The statement on their Instagram page read: “It is with great sadness that we relay the passing of founding member, long term drummer, and our brother Michael Sutherland. Mike passed away suddenly two days ago.

“He is survived by his 3 beautiful children, Eleanor, Hamish, and Archie, all of whom he loved dearly.Mike came up playing in the late 80s post punk scene of Sydney with Jawbone Green as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played rugby with Mosman and Norths. He studied Law for a time at Sydney Uni. He was a highly creative drummer, whose contributions to Skunkhour’s writing and recordings cannot go unrecognised. He had a wicked sense of humour and a very sharp intellect. He will be missed.”

Tributes paid to 90s rocker Michael Sutherland after his sudden death. Photo: skunkhour_official/Instagram | skunkhour_official/Instagram

In response to the tribute, one fan said: “The push and pull of the Sutherland brothers is a defying part of the Skunkhour sound. Such a groove. Thanks Mike. You showed me a lot. Rest in flow, brother. Easy now x,” whilst another said: “Totally rocked by this very sad news , a truly wonderful person , thoughts with everybody , RIP Mike.”

The Instagram page for cargo ago go also paid tribute to Michael Sutherland on their Instagram and said: “Skunkhour performed many times at Cargo ago go and always electrified the room with its urban funk, rock and rap shows.

“We’re very sad to learn of the recent passing of founding member, long term drummer, Michael Sutherland, he was a highly creative drummer.Skunkhour began as an urban funk band with the Sutherland brothers—Dean on bass guitar and Michael on drums—and Warwick Scott on lead guitar. In 1992 they were joined by the Larkin brothers—Aya on lead vocals and Del as a rapper—both of whom had a background in ska bands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those of you that are not familiar with the rock band Skunkhour, they are an Australian funk rock band that were formed in Sydney in 1991. They released four studio albums, Skunkhour, Feed, Chin Chin and The Go before disbanding in November 2001.