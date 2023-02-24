The song originally featured on The Weeknd’s third album Starboy in 2016

The Weeknd has shared a new remix of their 2016 hit “Die For You” featuring vocals from Ariana Grande.

The long term collaborators have been working together for nearly a decade, with fans enjoying songs including “Love Me Harder” which they played together on Saturday Night Live in 2014, “Off the Table”, and “Save Your Tears (Remix)” which they performed in 2021 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The song “Die For You” featured on The Weeknd’s third album Starboy in 2016, the remix stays similar to the original but includes new vocals from Grande, including a rewrite of her second verse. Here’s everything you need to know about the new verse, what the lyrics are and where you can listen.

Is there a new verse in The Weeknd’s “Die For You” remix?

The Weeknd has released a new remix of their 2016 hit “Die For You”, featuring Ariana Grande. The single which has been increasing in popularity again thanks to social media platforms like TikTok includes new lyrics in Grande’s second verse.

The Weeknd have released a remix of their 2016 hit Die For You featuring Ariana Grande (Photo: Getty Images)

In May 2022, The Weeknd praised Grande’s Pro Tools skills in a post on Twitter, their caption read: “i’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST on pro tools.”

What are the lyrics?

The remix is similar to the original song, however Grande has added new lyrics to her second verse. According to Genius, here are the full lyrics for “Die For You (Remix)”:

Verse 1: The Weeknd

I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ through

I just can’t say I don’t love you (Yeah)

‘Cause I love you, yeah

It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight, I’m gon’ let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah

Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night

I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time

I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect

And I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh

Chorus: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

Even though we’rе goin’ through it (Ah)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Distance and the time)

It’ll never change my mind ‘cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

Verse 2: Ariana Grande

I’m findin’ ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do

But, baby boy, it’s so hard ‘round you

And yes, I’m blamin’ you

And you know I can’t fake it, now or never

And you insinuatin’ that you think we might be better

Better me and you

Yeah, I know you do

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect (Mm)

And I know you deserve it

I can’t walk away

Chorus: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

Even though we’re goin’ through it

And it makes you (Me) feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind ‘cause

Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you, uh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (I would die for you)

Bridge: The Weeknd

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

I’m just sayin’, yeahI would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Chorus: The Weeknd

Even though we’re goin’ through it (Ooh)

And it makes you feel alone (No, no)

Just know that I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (Ooh)

It’ll never change my mind ‘cause (No, no)

Baby, I would die for you (No)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (Oh, babe)

What has Ariana Grande said?

Grande shared a teaser of her working on the upcoming remix in a video on TikTok which showed herself singing in front of a computer alongside the caption: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made…”

The singer is currently filming a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked, where she will star as Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo (Harriet). The last film Grande appeared in was Netflix hit Don’t Look Up which starred Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf of Wall Street).

Where can I listen to “Die For You” remix?