The BBCProms is the biggest classical music event in the country, with the most gifted performers and orchestras from around the world playing pieces by the greatest names in the genre, from Beethoven to Brahms.

Last night, Prom 4: The Four Seasons saw some of the most iconic classical music pieces reimagined, as works by Beethoven and Vivaldi were brought to life by electrifying violinist and conductor Pekka Kuusisto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But there is lots more to come in the eight week classical music concert series performed from the Royal Albert Hall. Tonight, Kim Bomsori, a violinist from South Korea, makes her Proms debut with a two-hour performance, accompanied by the world-class London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Bruch's first violin concerto is one of the richest and most seductive pieces played by the instrument - but the fifth Prom will also feature performances of three other legendary classical musicians' work from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The evening will be a folk music tour de force and is expected to mark a fantastic debut for 33 year old Bomsori.

Which pieces will be performed at BBC Prom 5: Bruch's First Violin Concerto?

Ballade 11’ (Samuel Coleridge-Taylor)

Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor 25’ (Max Bruch)

Hungarian Dances – Nos. 1, 3 & 10 7’ (Johannes Brahms)

Concerto for Orchestra 36’ (Béla Bartók)

Who are the BBC Prom 5: Bruch's First Violin Concerto musicians?

Kim Bomsori - violinist

BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

Anja Bihlmaier - conductor

Will BBC Prom 5 be on TV?

No, although Prom 4: The Four Seasons was broadcast on BBC Four, most of the Proms are not televised. Proms that have been broadcast are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who are not planning on attending the prom in person at the Royal Albert Hall can still listen along to all of the Proms live on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 3.

When is BBC Prom 5 being performed?

Prom 5 will be performed live from the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 17 July from 7.30pm to 9.35pm approximately, with a 25 minute interval at 8.15pm.