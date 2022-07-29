The 16-track album entitled Renaissance act i is the first album the singer has released since Lemonade in 2016

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh album Renaissance is finally here.

Fans are ecstatic that the Halo singer is releasing new material and critics have given it a glowing review.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-track album entitled Renaissance act i is the first the singer has released since Lemonade in 2016.

Information about the upcoming album was slim, with fan speculation growing on Twitter after the star removed all of her profile pictures on social media.

Tidal finally announced the release date of Beyoncé’s seventh album on 16 June, with the streaming service, owned by Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z confirming the news.

So, now it’s here, what are fans saying?

Here’s everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance.

When is Beyoncé releasing her new album Renaissance?

Beyoncé’s new album is out today (29 July).

The singer announced her new album was dropping in a Tweet on Tidal, the streaming service owned by her husband Jay-Z.

The tweet, shows a black screen, with text that displays: “Renaissance act i and 7.29.”

Fans had been guessing that the star would be releasing a new album soon after she removed all of her profile pictures from social media.

There is still speculation that act i, might not be it, web sleuths uncovered two landing pages on her website, one called “What is a B7?” and another entitled “B8”.

What does Renaissance mean?

Renaissance is a French word that means rebirth in English.

It’s also known as a period of cultural revival in Europe during the 14th-16th centuries.

Beyoncé often gives away clues about her upcoming albums and the singer hinted at the name back in 2021.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , she shared: With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyoncé added: "I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.

"Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

What have the reviews said?

The album has recieved glowing reviews from both critics and fans alike.

Beyonce has confirmed that she will be releasing her seventh album this July (Pic: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Guardian gave the album four out of five stars, dubbing it a “joyous soundtrack to a hot girl summer.”

Whilst Page Six has called it the “Dance Album of 2022.”

Writing about the album on her website Beyoncé said: “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

How have fans reacted?

Fans have been responding with positive reviews for the album.

Twitter user @heyheedie said: “Renaissance sounds like experience like Beyoncé took the best sounds and pieces from her past works, moprhed and blended them into this.”

Fans have also offered the star support after audio files for the new album were leaked on 27 July.

In a post on social media the singer thanked fans for their “love and protection” and called out anyone “that was trying to sneak into the club early.”

Will there be an album tour?

The last time Beyoncé performed solo in the UK was for her Formation World Tour, which coincided with the release of her album Lemonade.

Beyoncé has not toured the UK solo since her Lemonade album in 2016 (Pic: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

This would suggest that the Crazy in Love megastar will plan to tour again for the release of her latest album.

There have been reports that will be hosting a set of “intimate shows and pop-up performances” around the UK this year.

A source for The Sun said that they were already looking for venues in the UK for a tour to promote her seventh album.