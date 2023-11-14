The two managers for Lisa and Jennie have updated their LinkedIn profiles to reflect no longer working with YG Entertainment - as rumours murmur once again.

From left, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

The ongoing saga regarding BLACKPINK’s status with YG Entertainment has taken an interesting twist after Koreaboo's super-sleuths spotted a change in occupation for two managers associated with the group. Though none of the members of the group have officially commented on their contractual status with YG Entertainment, there seems to be a lot of smoke regarding their future plans with this development adding fuel to the ‘solo agency’ and Columbia Records fire.

The catalyst for this speculation comes from the departure of two key figures closely associated with BLACKPINK members, namely Alice Kang and Alison Chang, who served as managers for Lisa and Jennie, respectively. Alice Kang, who had been the manager for Lisa, and Alison Chang, responsible for managing Jennie, recently updated their LinkedIn profiles to reflect the end of their positions at YG Entertainment in October 2023.

These updates have not gone unnoticed by fans, leading to heightened speculation about the implications for BLACKPINK's relationship with their longtime agency. It only has compounded the speculation in the absence of official statements or transparent communication from YG Entertainment regarding BLACKPINK's future plans.

‘Blinks’ have been eager for clarity and information about the group's status, and the void of official updates has led them to scrutinise every available detail - including two important members behind the scenes for the band leaving the agency. While the departure of managers does not definitively confirm BLACKPINK's departure from YG Entertainment, it serves as a noteworthy piece of evidence that fans are interpreting in the broader context of the group's future.