The likes of Koffee, Moonchild and Dan Shake will all feature at Boomtown 2022

Boomtown has announced the lineup for its first full scale festival since 2019.

Over the years the festival has featured headline acts such as Gorillaz, Madness, The Specials and Wu-Tang Clan since it began in 2009.

The festival is normally held during the summer months, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each Boomtown festival is known as a chapter and aims to expand on the story of the previous year, with the narrative being portrayed through the design of the venue. This year’s festival has the title Chapter One: The Gathering.

Here is everything you need to know about the long awaited return of Boomtown festival 2022.

Gorillaz performed at Boomtown in 2018. (Getty Images)

When is Boomtown 2022?

In 2022, Boomtown Festival will be held over four days. Boomtown starts on Wednesday 10 August and will end on Sunday 14 August.

Where is Boomtown 2022?

Boomtown is a British music festival held in Matterley Estate in South Downs National Park, near Winchester, Hampshire. The address is Temple Valley, in Winchester(SO21 1HW).

Those that are arriving by train are able to catch a shuttle bus from Winchester station straight to Boomtown festival. Tickets can be purchased directly on the Boomtown website.

Those that are planning to drive to the festival will need to book a car parking pass on the ticket page for their vehicle. More specific information on the route will be provided in the 2022 essential guide closer to the festival.

What is the lineup for Boomtown festival 2022?

The organisers of the festival have kept the line up quiet during the build up to the festival in an attempt to encourage people to come to the festival itself rather than just to see specific big name acts.

The organisers have claimed they did not want to dedicate a large portion of the budget solely to headline artists and instead wanted to invest in all areas of the festival.

This year’s Boomtown lineup will welcome the likes of Koffee, Moonchild Sanelly, Nia Archives and Dan Shake.

House and Electronic artists Shy One, DJ Paulette, Effy and Paranoid London will also feature at the festival.

Fans of Drum ‘n’ bass will see the likes of Inja, Shy FX, DJ Flight and Mugo’s Hi-Fi. Boomtown will also see a final ever UK show for Dutch trio Noisia.

James Cousins, Head of Music Programming, said: “We feel we have a really diverse line-up traversing the many styles that make Boomtown unique. Throughout our musical offering, we want to shine a light on all the acts, but some ‘not to miss’ acts would include: Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra, De La Soul, Squarepusher, Nastia, Mall Grab b2b My Nu Leng.”

How to get tickets for Boomtown 2022?

Festival entry tickets have sold out for this year’s events.

If you have missed out on tickets for the festival but still wish to get tickets you can join the Boomtown waiting list.

There are several different options in terms of the tickets. All the tickets include standard campsite access.

There are public transport saver festival entry tickets which can be purchased at the same time as the public transport which includes a free entry for Wednesday.

There are festival entry tickets for those that are arriving by car or wish to book transport separately, these allow entry from Thursday onwards.

There is also a festival entry ticket + Wednesday which is a standard ticket that also allows entry into the warm up day on Wednesday.

Free camping is included with every ticket in the festival, alternatively there is also a range of upgrades available which can enhance the camping experience.

Alcohol on site policy

Those who attend the festival are able to bring up 16 x 440ml cans of lager, cider or beer. Due to licence conditions no glass is allowed on the premises and will be confiscated at the point of entry. No re-entry with alcohol also applies.