Here is everything you need to know about taking an infant or young child to the famous festival

Glastonbury 2022 did not disappoint, with memorable performances from headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. But with the festival now in the rearview mirror, the focus is shifting to Glastonbury 2023.

It will be the first time in a long time that fans can purchase festival tickets, with the majority of this year’s festival originally sold in 2019, before Covid postponements put things on hold for a couple of years.

Next year’s festival will take place from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June, and though the lineup has yet to be revealed, Roxy Music are rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

It’s one of the world’s most famous music festivals, and something that surely has to be on most music fans’ bucket lists. But what if you’re hoping to attend the festival, but you just welcomed a new addition to your family?

Can you attend Glastonbury with small children, or even a baby?! And just how do you get tickets for the festival? Here is everything you need to know.

Glastonbury tickets - everything you need to know

When are tickets released?

Glastonbury 2023 tickets will go on sale in early November Coach and ticket packages will be available at 6pm on Thursday 3 November, and standard tickets will be available at 9 am on Sunday 6 November.

Don’t think you can beat the system by opting for a coach package and not using the bundled transport on the day: the festival says “you must not book a coach package unless you are certain you will be able to travel on the coach you have selected, as travel on your chosen coach is mandatory in order to receive your Festival tickets.”

How to register for tickets

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have pre-registered at the Glastonbury Festival website .

The link is open prior to the release of the tickets and is intended to deter ticket scalpers. To register, you’ll have to provide your information and upload a recent photograph - if you purchase tickets for others, they must also be registered.

How much do they cost?

The price of Glastonbury tickets was predicted to rise in 2023, and indeed, those predictions have turned out to be correct. For standard tickets to the festival next year, attendees will have to pay £335 plus a £5 booking charge. A £50 deposit is also required.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2022 cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee, an increase over the £265 ticket price in 2020. Organiser Emily Eavis said these were “incredibly challenging times”.

“We’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“As always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew. In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.”

Can you take a baby to Glastonbury?

A family with a baby wearing ear defenders on his fathers shoulders watch Hacienda Classical on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017 (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

You can indeed take a baby to Glastonbury, if that is your prerogative.

Glastonbury’s ticket information page confirms that “children aged 12 and under when the Festival takes place are admitted free of charge and do not need a ticket and do not need to register.”

The festival even provides babies-and-toddlers/"> a first-person account from Alexia on its website , who in 2016, had taken her nine-year old, six-year old and two-year old to Glastonbury every year since they were born.

If she can do it with three sprogs of varying ages in tow, so can you. Her experience is detailed with all sorts of useful tips and tricks, from ear defenders to the best way to transport sleeping little ‘uns about the festival site.

Here’s Alexia’s suggested packing list for starters:

Warm blankets — it really does get very cold at night

Kiddie transport (with rain cover!)

Flannel or wash cloth

Anti-bacterial hand foam or gel – the foam ones do not sting little hands like the alcohol-laden gels

Hats and suncream

Waterproofs — wellies, jackets and trousers

Shower curtain or plastic-backed picnic blanket to sit on

Bucket/travel potty — for midnight wees and must-go moments

Torch

For more useful advice from somebody who’s been there and done that, The Travel Mum offers more invaluable advice, including how to avoid sleeping next to a “tent full of ket heads”.

“People will always judge and say things like ’Taking a baby to a festival is so selfish’, ‘Festivals aren't for babies’,” they say.