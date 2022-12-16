Christmas with Il Divo is coming to London

Il Divo are ready to help get you into the festive spirit this December.

The classical crossover group are bringing seasonal classics to Wembley Arena this week. It comes after the tour was postponed from 2021 due to illness.

Formed in 2003, the quartet features tenor singers from the UK, Europe and North America. Il Divo released a seasonal album The Christmas Collection in 2005.

Fans heading to Wembley Arena for Christmas with Il Divo can expect festive classics as well as the group’s greatest hits. Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is Christmas with Il Divo in London?

The delayed festive concert will come to OVO Wembley Arena in north-west London. Christmas with Il Divo will take place on Friday (16 December).

OVO Wembley Arena is located next to Wembley Stadium, just to the right of the ramp leading up to the sports ground. The full address is: Arena Square, Engineers Way, Wembley, HA9 0AA.

What time does Christmas with Il Divo start and end?

The doors will open at 6.30pm, Wembley arena’s website says. It will finish at approximately 10pm, although times are subject to change.

The foyer will open at 5pm and the OVO VIP Entrance will open at 5.30pm. It is the final date on the Christmas with Il Divo tour.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 3: Sebastien Izambard, Carlos Marin, David Miller and Urs Buhler of Il Divo perform during a reception for the Royal National Institute for the Blind at St James Palace on June 3, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster’s website still has tickets available for Christmas with Il Divo on Friday (16 December). Prices start at £51.45 and rise to £166.95.

What to expect from Christmas with Il Divo?

On its website, Wembley Arena explains: “The original and the best classical cross over group of all time Il Divo return to the UK in December 2021 for the Christmas With Il Divo tour which will see them perform all their greatest hits and festive classics live. Carlos Marin, Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard and David Miller were brought together 15 years ago and spearheaded an entirely new musical genre with their ground-breaking debut album.

“No strangers to festive spirit, Il Divo released the platinum selling Christmas Collection studio album in 2005 selling over 1 million copies in the US alone. Next Christmas, Il Divo will be performing festive classics as well as their much-loved greatest hits creating the ultimate fan experience.”

What songs could be played at Christmas with Il Divo?

Users on setlist.fm have logged the setlist from a previous date on the tour at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on 3 December. The songs Il Divo performed were as follows:

Overture

White Christmas

Come What May (David Baerwald cover)

Nella fantasia (Ennio Morricone cover)

Panis angelicus

You Raise Me Up (Secret Garden cover)

Adagio in G minor(Remo Giazotto cover)

Hero (Mariah Carey cover)

When a Child Is Born

Ave Maria

The Lord’s Prayer

Un-Break My Heart (Regresa a mí)(Toni Braxton cover)

I Will Always Love You(Dolly Parton cover)

Hallelujah(Leonard Cohen cover)

Silent Night

O Holy Night(Adolphe Adam cover)

Somewhere(Leonard Bernstein cover)

Why was Christmas with Il Divo delayed?

The festive tour was postponed mid-tour in 2021 due to an illness. The Wembley date was one of the shows delayed to this year.

