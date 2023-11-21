Cigarettes After Sex will play two shows at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin

Cigarettes After Sex Bubblegum single cover. Picture: Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex are set to begin their UK and Ireland tour tonight. The dream pop band have crossed the pond after making summer festival appearances in North America.

Fans were treated to new singles Bubblegum and Stop Waiting in July. The tracks are just the third release since the band's second album - Cry - dropped in October 2019.

The band will be playing sold out shows in Dublin and London this week, following gigs in Manchester and Glasgow earlier in the month. Ticketmaster has advised that there is "limited" availability for the majority of the upcoming concerts.

But if you have been lucky enough to get tickets for the shows, you might be wondering what to expect from the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What time do doors open for shows?

Cigarettes After Sex will be playing shows at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin and Eventim Apollo in London as their final gigs on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour. The group will play a total of five shows at the venues in the coming days.

The door times have been confirmed and are as follows:

Dublin - November 21 & 22

Cigarettes After Sex will be playing two shows at the 3Olympia Theatre in the city, it has been confirmed. The doors will open at 7pm on both nights.

London - November 24, 25 & 26

The dream pop band will be playing three shows at Eventim Apollo due to the overwhelming demand. Doors will open at 7pm on each night, the venue has confirmed.

When do the concerts start?

The venues in Dublin and London have confirmed that doors will open at 7pm for all five of the Cigarettes After Sex concerts. However the shows will not start until 8.30pm, according to 3Olympia Theatre, which gives fans plenty of time to arrive.

How long is a Cigarettes After Sex concert?

Cigaretes After Sex have played shows in Manchester and Glasgow already on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour. It gives fans heading to the gigs in Dublin and London a hint of what to expect.

The dream pop group have played sets lasting 1 hour 20 minutes on each date so far. For the gig in Manchester, Cigarettes After Sex took to the stage at 8.40pm and played until 10pm - while in Glasgow they performed from 8.30pm until 9.50pm.