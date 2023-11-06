Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cliff Richard's highly anticipated Blue Sapphire Tour will kick off in a few hours and he will be the latest artist to beam a show into cinemas.

The legendary pop singer will start with a mini-residency at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. He will play six shows at the venue this week before heading to Blackpool and Glasgow.

Sir Cliff announced the tour earlier this year and tickets for many of the dates have already been snapped up by eager fans. Ticketmaster's website advises that availability is "low" for the shows and prices for Monday, 6 November start at £91 each plus fees.

Fans who can't make it to the concerts in London, Blackpool or Glasgow will be delighted to know that they will be able to watch the shows on the big screen. The Blue Sapphire Tour will be coming to cinemas for two nights only.

But if you have managed to get tickets, here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Cliff Richard's shows?

The tour will start with six concerts at the Eventim Apollo in London. The gigs run from Monday, 6 November until Sunday, 12 November.

Cliff Richard. Picture: Getty Images

The venue has confirmed that the doors will open at 6.15pm on each night in Hammersmith. Expect similar timings for the remaining shows on The Blue Sapphire Tour.

When do the concerts start?

The Blue Sapphire Tour shows are scheduled to start at 7.45pm each night. There is not a support act, Sir Cliff will take to the stage at the start time and he will be the only act to perform at the concerts.

How long are the shows?

The first concert will take place on Monday, 6 November, it will give fans a clue of what to expect on the remaining dates - including how long the show lasts and how many songs he will perform.

When is the tour in cinemas?