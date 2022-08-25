Creamfields 2022: when is music festival, where is it, tickets, line-up and live stream details
Calvin Harris, David Guetta and more will be performing in Daresbury in Cheshire
Creamfields is about to kick off and it promises to be a huge weekend of music.
It is the 25th anniversary of the music festival, with the first edition being held in 1998.
The festival has been held in Daresbury, Cheshire, England since 2006.
Most Popular
It has been rebranded as Creamfields North this year, with Creamfields South being launched in Chelmsford.
Here is all you need to know:
When is Creamfields North?
Creamfields will take place from Thursday 25 August to Sunday 28 August.
It starts at 12pm (noon) today.
Where is Creamfields North?
The location of Creamfields is Daresbury, Cheshire UK (In between Liverpool and Manchester).
You can travel to the festival site by coach, car and train.
Can you get tickets?
Creamfields is sold out for 2022.
Day tickets, weekend tickets and all packages are all sold out.
Is there a live stream for Creamfields?
If you were unable to get a ticket, you can still get a bit of a taste of the festival at home.
A live-stream of Creamfields North will be taking place.
It will start from 3pm on Friday, 26 August.
You need to visit Creamfields website to watch the live stream.
What is the line-up for Creamfields North?
Here is the full line-up for the coming days at the festival:
Thursday
Axtonie stage
- Arty
- Kryder
- Deniz Koyu
- Tom Staar
- Magnificence
- Ali Story
Cream stage
- Vinai
- Dubvision
- Sick Individuals
- Vize
- Olly James
- Next Generation Noise
Cream Terrace
- Sammy Virji
- Jamie Duggan
- Danny T
- Charlotte Devaney
- Ryan Spicer
- Matt Thiss
Rong stage
- Scot Project
- M.I.K.E Push
- Signum
- Maria Healy
- Ashley Wallbridge
- Anselli
Friday
Arc stage
- Armin Van Buuren
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- W&W
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Steel Yard
- Eric Prydz Presents Holo
- Adam Beyer
- Kolsch
- Cristoph
- Ida Engberg
- James Organ
Paradise Stage
- Jamie Jones
- Loco Dice
- Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Richy Ahmed
- Sosa
- Alisha
Nina Kravitz & Friends
- Nina Kravitz
- Amelie Lens
- CICI
- U.R. Trax
- Theo Nasa
Catch & Release
- Fisher
- Franky Wah
- Rebuke
- Mele
- Obskur
- Hayley Zalassi
Freakshow
- Timmy Trumpet
- Ben Nicky
- Will Sparks
- Darren Styles
- Marlo
- Dimatik
- Vini Vici (special guest)
Andy C presents One 7 Four
- Andy C
- Bou
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Kanine
- Turno
- T>I B2B Levela
- ERB N Dub
- MC’s: Tonn Piper, Inja, Haribo, Carasel, Connect MC
- Kings of the Roller (special guest)
Pepsi Max stage
- Ferry Corsten
- Cosmic Gate
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Christina Novelli
- Ruben de Ronde
- Liam Wilson
- ATB (special guest)
Full on stage
- D-Block & S-TE-FAN
- Sub Zero Project
- Miss K8
- David Rust
- Kutski
- MKN
- Reklus
- J-Trax
Saturday
Arc
- Calvin Harris
- MK
- Solardo
- Paul Woolford
- LP Giobbi
- Gareth Wyn
Horizon
- David Guetta
- Alesso
- Becky Hill
- Mistajam
- Jodie Marsh
- Arielle Free
- Ricco
STMPD RCRDS
- Martin Garixx
- Julian Jordan
- Matisse & Sadko
- Justin Mylo
- Loopers
- Drove
- Malarkey
- Leon Donnelly
Steel Yard
- Carl Cox
- Joseph Capriati
- Sasha
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Yousef
- Lilly Palmer
- Eli Brown
- Anna Tur
Trick
- Patrick Topping
- Skream
- Ben Helmsley
- DJ Minx
- Hannah Laing
- Elliot Adamson
Sub_Aural
- Chase & Status DJ set
- Sub Focus A-Z
- Darkzy B2B Skepsis ft Window Kid
- Dimension
- Holy Goof
- Koven
- Luude
- Northbase
Anjubeats
- Above & Beyond
- Mat Zo
- Genix
- Sunny Lax
- Fatum
- Pretty Pink
- Amy Wiles
- Alex Sonata & Therio Naz
All Gone Pete Tong
- Tale of Us
- Pete Tong
- Artbat
- Maya Jane Coles
- Mochakk
- Joplyn Live
- Junior Simba
- Rohar
- Phonix
Pepsi Max
- Laidback Luke
- Third Party
- Brennan Heart
- Da Tweekaz
- Bassjackers
- Lovely Laura & Ben
- Santiago
- Andy Whitby
- Teddy Cream
- Mark Roma
- Lucia Cors
- Amelia Preston
- Scaramouche
Rong
- Aly & Fila
- John O’Callaghan
- Bryan Kearney
- Will Atkinson
- Ciaran McAuley
- Dan Stone
- Daxson
- Rong Residents: Pete Bromage, Jamie Cooper & B Viss
Sunday
Arc
- Tiesto
- Sonny Fodera
- Jax Jones
- Joel Corry
- Sam Divine
- Ownboss
- Beauz
Horizon
- Hardwell
- Scooter
- Afrojack
- Lost Frequencies
- Mike Williams
- Chace
- Millie Cotton
Steel Yard
- Camelphat
- Denis Sulta
- Ewan McVicar
- Anfisa Letyago
- Syreeta
- Layla Benitez
- Massano
Aura
- Bicep (Live)
- Peggy Gou
- Eats Everything
- Chloe Robinson
- Frazi.er
- Matrefakt
- Laatsy
Fatboy Slim Loves...
- Fatboy Slim
- Black Coffee
- Idris Elba
- Sarah Story
- Bklava
- Anton Powers
- Toriah
- Joe Fearon
MK Presents
- MK
- Hannah Wants
- Disciples
- Dom Dolla
- 220 Kid
- Emily Nash
- Paul Nunn & James Glover
Solid Grooves
- Michael Bibi
- Seth Troxler
- Hot Since 82
- Pawsa
- Wheats
- Blackchild
- Lindsey Matthews
- Nautica
Pepsi Max
- Paul Van Dyk
- Paul Oakenfold
- Maurico Picotto
- Simon Patterson
- Craig Connelly
- Shugz
- Billy Gillies
- Danny Eaton
- Jay Hayton
Try This For Example
- Example
- Majestic
- Belters Only
- Navos
- Local
- Mollie Collins
- Jay Robinson
- Beyond Chicago
- Kingzman
- Nathan Dawe (special guest)
Goodgreef Extra Hard
- Headhunterz
- Adaro
- Code Black
- Sickmode
- Alex Kidd
- Joey Riot
- Phil Mackintosh
- Renegade System
- Two Minds Project