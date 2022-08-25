Calvin Harris, David Guetta and more will be performing in Daresbury in Cheshire

Creamfields is about to kick off and it promises to be a huge weekend of music.

It is the 25th anniversary of the music festival, with the first edition being held in 1998.

The festival has been held in Daresbury, Cheshire, England since 2006.

It has been rebranded as Creamfields North this year, with Creamfields South being launched in Chelmsford.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Creamfields North?

Creamfields will take place from Thursday 25 August to Sunday 28 August.

It starts at 12pm (noon) today.

Where is Creamfields North?

The location of Creamfields is Daresbury, Cheshire UK (In between Liverpool and Manchester).

You can travel to the festival site by coach, car and train.

DJ Calvin Harris will be performing at Creamfields North. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you get tickets?

Creamfields is sold out for 2022.

Day tickets, weekend tickets and all packages are all sold out.

Is there a live stream for Creamfields?

If you were unable to get a ticket, you can still get a bit of a taste of the festival at home.

A live-stream of Creamfields North will be taking place.

It will start from 3pm on Friday, 26 August.

You need to visit Creamfields website to watch the live stream.

What is the line-up for Creamfields North?

Here is the full line-up for the coming days at the festival:

Thursday

Axtonie stage

Arty

Kryder

Deniz Koyu

Tom Staar

Magnificence

Ali Story

Cream stage

Vinai

Dubvision

Sick Individuals

Vize

Olly James

Next Generation Noise

Cream Terrace

Sammy Virji

Jamie Duggan

Danny T

Charlotte Devaney

Ryan Spicer

Matt Thiss

Rong stage

Scot Project

M.I.K.E Push

Signum

Maria Healy

Ashley Wallbridge

Anselli

Friday

Arc stage

Armin Van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

W&W

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Steel Yard

Eric Prydz Presents Holo

Adam Beyer

Kolsch

Cristoph

Ida Engberg

James Organ

Paradise Stage

Jamie Jones

Loco Dice

Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Richy Ahmed

Sosa

Alisha

Nina Kravitz & Friends

Nina Kravitz

Amelie Lens

CICI

U.R. Trax

Theo Nasa

Catch & Release

Fisher

Franky Wah

Rebuke

Mele

Obskur

Hayley Zalassi

Freakshow

Timmy Trumpet

Ben Nicky

Will Sparks

Darren Styles

Marlo

Dimatik

Vini Vici (special guest)

Andy C presents One 7 Four

Andy C

Bou

Harriet Jaxxon

Kanine

Turno

T>I B2B Levela

ERB N Dub

MC’s: Tonn Piper, Inja, Haribo, Carasel, Connect MC

Kings of the Roller (special guest)

Pepsi Max stage

Ferry Corsten

Cosmic Gate

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Christina Novelli

Ruben de Ronde

Liam Wilson

ATB (special guest)

Full on stage

D-Block & S-TE-FAN

Sub Zero Project

Miss K8

David Rust

Kutski

MKN

Reklus

J-Trax

Saturday

Arc

Calvin Harris

MK

Solardo

Paul Woolford

LP Giobbi

Gareth Wyn

Horizon

David Guetta

Alesso

Becky Hill

Mistajam

Jodie Marsh

Arielle Free

Ricco

STMPD RCRDS

Martin Garixx

Julian Jordan

Matisse & Sadko

Justin Mylo

Loopers

Drove

Malarkey

Leon Donnelly

Steel Yard

Carl Cox

Joseph Capriati

Sasha

Enrico Sangiuliano

Yousef

Lilly Palmer

Eli Brown

Anna Tur

Trick

Patrick Topping

Skream

Ben Helmsley

DJ Minx

Hannah Laing

Elliot Adamson

Sub_Aural

Chase & Status DJ set

Sub Focus A-Z

Darkzy B2B Skepsis ft Window Kid

Dimension

Holy Goof

Koven

Luude

Northbase

Anjubeats

Above & Beyond

Mat Zo

Genix

Sunny Lax

Fatum

Pretty Pink

Amy Wiles

Alex Sonata & Therio Naz

All Gone Pete Tong

Tale of Us

Pete Tong

Artbat

Maya Jane Coles

Mochakk

Joplyn Live

Junior Simba

Rohar

Phonix

Pepsi Max

Laidback Luke

Third Party

Brennan Heart

Da Tweekaz

Bassjackers

Lovely Laura & Ben

Santiago

Andy Whitby

Teddy Cream

Mark Roma

Lucia Cors

Amelia Preston

Scaramouche

Rong

Aly & Fila

John O’Callaghan

Bryan Kearney

Will Atkinson

Ciaran McAuley

Dan Stone

Daxson

Rong Residents: Pete Bromage, Jamie Cooper & B Viss

Sunday

Arc

Tiesto

Sonny Fodera

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Sam Divine

Ownboss

Beauz

Horizon

Hardwell

Scooter

Afrojack

Lost Frequencies

Mike Williams

Chace

Millie Cotton

Steel Yard

Camelphat

Denis Sulta

Ewan McVicar

Anfisa Letyago

Syreeta

Layla Benitez

Massano

Aura

Bicep (Live)

Peggy Gou

Eats Everything

Chloe Robinson

Frazi.er

Matrefakt

Laatsy

Fatboy Slim Loves...

Fatboy Slim

Black Coffee

Idris Elba

Sarah Story

Bklava

Anton Powers

Toriah

Joe Fearon

MK Presents

MK

Hannah Wants

Disciples

Dom Dolla

220 Kid

Emily Nash

Paul Nunn & James Glover

Solid Grooves

Michael Bibi

Seth Troxler

Hot Since 82

Pawsa

Wheats

Blackchild

Lindsey Matthews

Nautica

Pepsi Max

Paul Van Dyk

Paul Oakenfold

Maurico Picotto

Simon Patterson

Craig Connelly

Shugz

Billy Gillies

Danny Eaton

Jay Hayton

Try This For Example

Example

Majestic

Belters Only

Navos

Local

Mollie Collins

Jay Robinson

Beyond Chicago

Kingzman

Nathan Dawe (special guest)

Goodgreef Extra Hard