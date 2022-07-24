Steve Morse has played with Deep Purple for 28 years, after joining as their guitarist in 1994

Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse has announced that he is officially leaving the band.

In March, he stepped down temporarily to look after his wife who had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

However, at the time he stated he was “not leaving the band” and had hoped to “re-join the tour”.

The guitarist has since confirmed in a statement that he will indeed be stepping down.

Here’s everything you need to know about Steve Morse and why he is leaving Deep Purple.

Why is Steve Morse leaving Deep Purple?

The guitarist, who joined the band in 1994 has announced he is leaving to care for his wife Janine who has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Guitarist Steve Morse has announced he is leaving rock band Deep Purple (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement he explained he “simply couldn’t commit to long, or far away tours, since things can change quickly at home.”

The singer gave a statement explaining his departure, you can read it in full here:

“Last Autumn, I suddenly left the Purple writing session in Germany because my wife was having a real medical crisis.

“Almost a year later, we are learning to accept stage 4 aggressive cancer and chemo treatment for the rest of her life.

“We both miss being at shows, but I simply couldn’t commit to long, or far away tours, since things can change quickly at home. I suggested lining up a substitute guitarist last Autumn, hoping we could see the miraculous cancer cure all of us have heard about. As time went by, I could see the way things were heading though, after 28 years of being in the band.

“I’ve already played my last show with Purple back in Florida on the Rock Legends Cruise.

“I wish to thank the listeners who so strongly supported live music and turned every show from a dress rehearsal to a thundering, exciting experience.

“I’ll miss everybody in the band and crew but being Janine’s helper and advocate has made a real difference at many key points. As Janine adjusts to her limitations, she is able to do many things on her own, so we will try to play some shorter nearby concert tours with friends to, hopefully, get both of us out of the house!

“I know Simon has the gig nailed already, but I’m now handing over the keys to the vault which holds the secret of how Ritchie’s Smoke On The Water intro was recorded. I guess you have to jiggle the key just right because I never got it open.”

Who are the band members of Deep Purple?

Since Deep Purple launched their debut album in 1968, the band has had eight different lineups.

British rock band Deep Purple perform on stage during the Hellfest heavy metal and hard rock music festival in Clisson (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The band member who has been there since the very beginning is drummer, Ian Paice.

Singer Ian Gillan is the second longest serving member, having joined in 1969 and has performed vocals for some of their most iconic hits including Smoke on the Water, In Rock, Fireball and Machine Head.

Bassist Roger Glove originally joined the band in 1969, but left soon after to become head of artists and repertoire (A&R) at Purple Records and as a producer for bands like Status Quo.

Glover rejoined the band as its bassist in 1984.

Keyboard player Don Airy joined the band in 2002 after replacing Jon Lorde, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Airy has an impressive resume, having played keyboard for bands including: Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake.

What has Deep Purple said?

In light of the news the band shared a statement on Twitter.

Their caption read: “An important band announcement has been made today. Please go to the Official Deep Purple Facebook to read.”

Each band member paid their own tribute to the guitarist.

Band vocalist Gillian said: “Steve has a legacy with Deep Purple that can never be forgotten, and that smile will be missed.”

Drummer Paice spoke about Morse’s talented abilities, stating: “From the moment Steve joined us in Purple, it was obvious he could open up new musical possibilities for us. Like most great creative musicians, he has the ability to come up with musical ideas that no one else has thought of.”

Keyboard player Airy thanked the guitarist for the time they spent together.

He said: “Thanks Steve for being such a shining light both musically and personally to me over the last few (20 !!) years. All I can do is wish you and Janine the best for the future, in the new course that life has taken you.

“I know it would take a lot more than this to extinguish your talent and your music, so hopefully we’ll see you down the road a-piece.”

Who is replacing Steve Morse?

Simon McBride will be stepping in to replace guitarist Steve Morse.

The rock singer from Northern Ireland, has been playing with Deep Purple since April 2022.

In a statement with Guitar World he said: “I’ve known the guys for a while. I’ve toured with Ian [Gillan] and Don [Airey] a fair bit over the years. I’ve also played with Roger [Glover] and [Ian] Paicey, so I’ve played with them all, just not at the same time!